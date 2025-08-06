Data for “Good” Means Better Business

“Data for good” most often refers to using data to address societal challenges and create a positive impact. Insights from data can help predict and prevent crises, from homelessness in New York and wildfires in Greece to climate-induced migration and the spread of global pandemics. Most people associate the term with governments or nonprofit organizations. But don’t be shortsighted: Data for good is for everyone.

In the corporate world, data for good doesn’t need to conflict with business goals. On the contrary, these initiatives demonstrate that "good is better for business," translating ethical practices and corporate social responsibility into strategic advantages. Optimizing shipping routes, for example, serves a dual goal of reducing fuel consumption, causing less harm to the environment, and saving the shipper money and time to market, key business objectives. Not to mention the indirect effects of customers voting with their wallets.

Interest in data for good is growing exponentially — as illustrated by published references in printed sources in Google's text corpora (see chart) and web searches. Snowflake, too, is double-clicking into data for good to solidify the foundation our flagship movement, End Data Disparity, rolls into.