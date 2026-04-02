Cortex Code in Snowsight: A persistent agent for every Snowflake user

For many Snowflake users, Snowsight is where the day-to-day work takes place. Now, every Snowflake user has access to Cortex Code directly inside their secure and governed Snowflake environment.

Designed as a persistent AI coding agent in Snowflake Workspaces, Snowflake Notebooks and other Snowsight workflows, Cortex Code in Snowsight is fully aware of where you are in the UI and what data you're working with, and it has the latest knowledge of your specific data catalog: databases, schemas, tables, semantic models and more.

That changes the day-to-day experience in a meaningful way. Instead of treating AI assistance as a separate destination, teams can use Cortex Code where the work is already happening:

Agentic coding in Workspaces: Generate, modify, optimize and explain SQL and Python code through conversation. Preview AI-suggested changes in a diff view before applying, fix failed queries with one click, and get context-aware inline code suggestions as you type.

Accelerate end-to-end building in Snowsight: Develop agentic ML workflows in notebooks, stand up dbt pipelines, create semantic models for Snowflake Cortex Analyst, or coordinate broader data engineering tasks — all in natural language.

Data and documentation discovery: Search for database objects, tables and columns using plain language without knowing exact names. Get answers about Snowflake features, SQL syntax and best practices pulled from official docs and the Horizon Catalog, including tags, masking policies and lineage context.

Agentic administration and cost management: Query governance, security and spend information conversationally — such as identifying PII-tagged tables, auditing role access, monitoring credit consumption and pinpointing high-cost warehouses or queries.

Native Windows support brings the CLI to more developer teams

Cortex Code CLI already gave developers the power to build on their enterprise data without leaving their editors such as VS Code, Cursor or the terminal. With this release, that experience extends to Windows.

To install Cortex Code CLI on Windows, issue the following command in PowerShell: