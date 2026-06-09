Enterprise-ready by design

Enterprises want to move agentic AI into production fast. With Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5, agents can handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and reduced supervision, driving real work forward at scale. Fable 5's safety classifiers trigger in less than 5% of sessions on average, and when they do, the model gracefully falls back to a capable response rather than refusing, ensuring enterprise workflows remain uninterrupted.

With multiple entry points from CoCo to Snowflake CoWork, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, customers can easily adopt this capability and accelerate their path to high-impact, production-ready agentic AI at scale.

Learn more

Read our Snowflake Summit 2026 launch announcement for Snowflake CoWork, and learn more about it here.

Read our Snowflake Summit 2026 announcement for Snowflake CoCo, and learn more about it here.

Gain insights from structured and unstructured data with Snowflake CoWork via this quickstart.

Forward-looking statements

This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.