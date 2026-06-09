We are thrilled to announce the availability of Claude Fable 5, Anthropic’s latest model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Fable 5 in private preview. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Snowflake CoCo, Cortex Agents, Cortex AI Functions, Cortex Inference and Snowflake CoWork.
Claude Fable 5
Claude Fable 5 is a Mythos-class model, Anthropic’s most capable generally available model, made safe for broad enterprise deployment. Its improvements stretch the frontier: Claude Fable 5 can take on problems that used to be too complex, long-running or ambiguous to hand to a model. It is particularly effective at doing more end-to-end work that could take a person hours, days or even weeks to complete, making it ideally suited for the kind of multi-step, long-horizon work that enterprise AI demands.
What you can do with Claude Fable 5 on Snowflake
Fable 5 joins leading AI models in Snowflake Cortex AI, enabling a wide range of enterprise use cases, all within Snowflake’s security and governance perimeter. With Fable 5, you can:
Speed up development with Snowflake CoCo: Snowflake’s AI coding agent understands your enterprise data, governance and workflows, enabling teams to go from idea to production quickly without breaking trust or impacting scale. Now, with Fable 5, CoCo enables improved reasoning, code generation, and support for more complex, long-running tasks and agentic execution, bringing Snowflake-aware assistance directly into CoCo Desktop, Snowsight interface, the CLI and local dev tools. For data engineers, analysts and builders, it turns natural language into production-ready pipelines, analytics and AI agents — collapsing weeks of glue work into minutes, while staying governed, interoperable and enterprise-grade. You can try Claude Fable 5 in preview using the /model command within the CLI:
Build advanced personal work agents: Snowflake CoWork is the personal work agent for every knowledge worker. It understands your data and your work from Day 1, answers difficult "why" questions with cited research, and runs the work on demand, on schedule and across the tools your business already uses. Every knowledge worker, regardless of technical expertise, can reason deeply over structured and unstructured enterprise data, automate routine tasks and accelerate the path from ideas to decisions to action. Claude Fable 5 on Snowflake Cortex AI extends this foundation with enhanced reasoning, stronger code generation and support for more sophisticated agentic workflows, enabling teams to build agents that tackle increasingly complex, multi-step business problems. With Deep Research for cited, multi-source investigation, proactive automations that deliver briefs and alerts before anyone asks, reusable User Skills that turn everyday work into repeatable processes across the organization, and MCP connectors that enable action across Gmail, Jira, Slack and Salesforce, all inside Snowflake's governance perimeter, CoWork helps organizations turn AI into measurable business outcomes.
Analyze structured and unstructured data with unparalleled precision: Cortex AI Functions make it easy to build scalable AI pipelines across multimodal enterprise data using SQL. Cortex AI Functions offer high-performance processing at a lower cost than manually orchestrated AI pipelines, enabling trusted insights across the enterprise while maintaining the security and governance capabilities Snowflake is known for. Fable 5 also sets a new state-of-the-art for vision tasks, including extracting precise data from charts, tables and scientific figures, improving the accuracy of document parsing and multimodal pipelines. For example, with the AI_COMPLETE function, analysts can apply natural language instructions directly in SQL, leveraging models such as Fable 5.
SELECT AI_COMPLETE(
'claude-fable-5',
PROMPT('Review the following financial filing and summarize key revenue trends, margin changes, and any notable risk factors mentioned: {0}', my_table.filing)) FROM my_table
Build AI applications closer to your secure data: Use Cortex Inference to build agentic enterprise applications within the Snowflake security perimeter. Developers can leverage new capabilities such as Fable 5’s adjustable effort levels, enabling the model to balance reasoning depth and latency on a task. Claude Fable 5 also reflects on and validates its own work, making highly autonomous operations possible with greater consistency and reduced supervision.
Developers can get started quickly using the Anthropic SDK by pointing it to their Snowflake Cortex Inference endpoint, enabling a seamless integration with familiar Anthropic tooling.
import httpx
import anthropic
token = <snowflake_access_token>
http_client = httpx.Client(
headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
verify=False, # Disable SSL verification for internal endpoints
)
client = anthropic.Anthropic(
api_key="not-used", # Required but overridden by Bearer auth
base_url="https://<snowflake_account_url>.snowflakecomputing.com/api/v2/cortex",
http_client=http_client,
default_headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
)
response = client.messages.create(
model="claude-fable-5",
max_tokens=1024,
messages=[
{
"role": "user",
"content": "Pull the latest usage and billing details for customer ACME-4921 and flag anything unusual.",
}
],
)
print(response.content[0].text)
Enterprise-ready by design
Enterprises want to move agentic AI into production fast. With Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5, agents can handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and reduced supervision, driving real work forward at scale. Fable 5's safety classifiers trigger in less than 5% of sessions on average, and when they do, the model gracefully falls back to a capable response rather than refusing, ensuring enterprise workflows remain uninterrupted.
With multiple entry points from CoCo to Snowflake CoWork, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, customers can easily adopt this capability and accelerate their path to high-impact, production-ready agentic AI at scale.
Learn more
Read our Snowflake Summit 2026 launch announcement for Snowflake CoWork, and learn more about it here.
Read our Snowflake Summit 2026 announcement for Snowflake CoCo, and learn more about it here.
Gain insights from structured and unstructured data with Snowflake CoWork via this quickstart.
Forward-looking statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.