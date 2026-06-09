Blog/Paras Mehra
Staff Product Manager
Paras Mehra
Paras Mehra is a staff product manager at Snowflake, focused on driving the company’s AI strategy. Previously, he led key initiatives at Amazon Web Services, including owning product strategy and roadmap for Bedrock model evaluation and customization. Paras holds a B.A from William and Mary and an MBA from UC Berkeley.
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JUN 09, 2026Product and Technology
Announcing Anthropic Claude Fable 5 on Snowflake Cortex AI
Arun Agarwal +3
MAY 28, 2026AI & ML
Announcing Anthropic Claude Opus 4.8 on Snowflake Cortex AI
Arun Agarwal +3
APR 24, 2026AI & ML
OpenAI GPT 5.5 on Snowflake Cortex AI
John Bae +3
APR 16, 2026AI & ML
Announcing Claude Opus 4.7 on Snowflake Cortex AI
Arun Agarwal +3
MAR 05, 2026AI & ML
Announcing OpenAI GPT 5.4 on Snowflake Cortex AI
John Bae +3
FEB 05, 2026Product and Technology
Announcing Claude Opus 4.6 on Snowflake Cortex AI
Paras Mehra +3
JAN 06, 2026Fabric
Announcing Gemini 3 Within Snowflake Cortex AI: A Deeper Google Cloud Collaboration to Help Customers Build Smarter, Faster and More Secure AI
Pavan Pothukuchi +2
DEC 11, 2025AI & ML
Announcing OpenAI GPT-5.2 on Snowflake Cortex AI
Arun Agarwal +3
DEC 09, 2025AI
Snowflake Ventures Backs Ataccama to Advance Trusted, AI-Ready Data
Harsha Kapre +1
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