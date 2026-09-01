Enterprise-ready by design

Enterprises want to move agentic AI into production fast. With Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1, agents can handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and reduced supervision, driving real work forward at scale.

With multiple entry points from CoCo to CoWork, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, customers can easily adopt this capability and accelerate their path to high-impact, production-ready agentic AI at scale.

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Build agentic applications with Cortex Agents: Get started with Cortex Agents and learn how to build AI experiences grounded in your enterprise data.

Get started with Cortex Agents and learn how to build AI experiences grounded in your enterprise data. Get started with Snowflake CoWork: Learn more about Snowflake CoWork and try it out with our getting started guide.

Learn more about Snowflake CoWork and try it out with our getting started guide. Start building with Snowflake CoCo: Learn more about Snowflake CoCo and get hands-on with the CoCo Desktop getting started guide.

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