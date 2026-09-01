We are thrilled to announce the availability of Claude Fable 5.1, Anthropic's latest model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. Claude Fable 5.1 is Anthropic's most capable model to date. In testing, it showed capability gains across long-running agentic coding, agentic knowledge work, and scientific discovery. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Fable 5.1 in private preview. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork, Cortex Agents, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference.
Source: Anthropic, Sep 1, 2026
What you can do with Claude Fable 5.1 on Snowflake
Fable 5.1 joins leading AI models in Cortex AI, enabling a wide range of enterprise use cases, all within Snowflake's security and governance perimeter. With Fable 5.1, preview customers can:
- Speed up development with Snowflake CoCo: Snowflake's AI coding agent understands your enterprise data, governance and workflows, enabling teams to go from idea to production quickly without breaking trust or impacting scale. With Fable 5.1, CoCo enables stronger reasoning, code generation and support for complex, long-running agentic tasks. It brings Snowflake-aware assistance directly into CoCo Desktop, Snowsight interface, CLI and local dev tools. For data engineers, analysts and builders, it turns natural language into production-ready pipelines, analytics and AI agents, collapsing weeks of glue work into minutes while staying governed, interoperable and enterprise-grade.
- Build advanced personal work agents: Snowflake CoWork is the personal work agent for every knowledge worker. From Day 1, it understands your data and your work, answering difficult "why" questions with cited research and running tasks on demand, on schedule and across the tools your business already uses. Every knowledge worker can reason deeply over all your enterprise data, automate routine work and move faster from idea to decision to action. Fable 5.1 on Cortex AI adds enhanced reasoning, stronger code generation and more sophisticated agentic workflows, so teams can tackle complex, multi-step problems at scale - optimized with Snowflake's security, governance, and context. With Deep Research, proactive automations, reusable User Skills, MCP connectors for Gmail, Jira, Slack and Salesforce and a native mobile app that puts your work agent wherever you are, all inside Snowflake's governance perimeter, every knowledge worker spends less time searching, waiting and coordinating, and more time making the decisions that move the business forward.
Snowflake CoWork: A personal work agent for every knowledge worker.
- Analyze structured and unstructured data with unparalleled precision: Cortex AI Functions make it easy to build scalable AI pipelines across multimodal enterprise data using SQL. It offers high-performance processing at a lower cost than manually orchestrated AI pipelines, enabling trusted insights across the enterprise while maintaining the security and governance capabilities Snowflake is known for. Fable 5.1 raises the bar for vision tasks, including extracting precise data from charts, tables and scientific figures. This strengthens document parsing and multimodal pipelines across Cortex AI. For example, with the AI_COMPLETE function, analysts can apply natural language instructions directly in SQL using models such as Fable 5.1.
SELECT AI_COMPLETE(
'claude-fable-5-1',
PROMPT('Review the following financial filing and summarize key revenue trends, margin changes, and any notable risk factors mentioned: {0}', my_table.filing)) FROM my_table
- Build AI applications closer to your secure data: Use Cortex Inference to build agentic enterprise applications entirely within the Snowflake security perimeter. Developers can take advantage of new capabilities like Fable 5.1's adjustable effort levels, letting the model trade off reasoning depth against latency per task—higher effort for complex problems, lower for fast, routine calls. Fable 5.1 also validates its own work through built-in self-verification loops, enabling more autonomous operation with greater consistency and less supervision. Developers can get started quickly using the Anthropic SDK by pointing it to their Snowflake Cortex Inference endpoint, enabling a seamless integration with familiar Anthropic tooling.
import httpx
import anthropic
token = <snowflake_access_token>
http_client = httpx.Client(
headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
verify=False, # Disable SSL verification for internal endpoints
)
client = anthropic.Anthropic(
api_key="not-used", # Required but overridden by Bearer auth
base_url="https://<snowflake_account_url>.snowflakecomputing.com/api/v2/cortex",
http_client=http_client,
default_headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
)
response = client.messages.create(
model="claude-fable-5-1",
max_tokens=1024,
messages=[
{
"role": "user",
"content": "Pull the latest usage and billing details for customer ACME-4921 and flag anything unusual.",
}
],
)
print(response.content[0].text)
Enterprise-ready by design
Enterprises want to move agentic AI into production fast. With Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1, agents can handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and reduced supervision, driving real work forward at scale.
With multiple entry points from CoCo to CoWork, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, customers can easily adopt this capability and accelerate their path to high-impact, production-ready agentic AI at scale.
Learn more
- Build agentic applications with Cortex Agents: Get started with Cortex Agents and learn how to build AI experiences grounded in your enterprise data.
- Get started with Snowflake CoWork: Learn more about Snowflake CoWork and try it out with our getting started guide.
- Start building with Snowflake CoCo: Learn more about Snowflake CoCo and get hands-on with the CoCo Desktop getting started guide.
Forward-looking statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.