Today, we’re announcing the general availability of automated Snowpipe setup with Snowflake CoCo, enabling teams to go from raw files arriving in cloud storage to a continuously loading standard Snowflake table or Snowflake-managed Apache Iceberg™ table in a single natural-language conversation. CoCo automatically samples the files, infers the schema, builds the pipeline and confirms that the data loads as expected, so a new source doesn’t have to wait in a data engineering queue. To learn more or get started, visit automated Snowpipe setup documentation.

Organizations increasingly need their AI applications and agents to act on new data as soon as it’s generated, yet every new source still has to be connected before anyone can use it. Consider a mobile team shipping a new application. The first few days of usage data often matter most. They show whether people find the new features and what to fix before the next build. The data starts arriving right away, as clickstream files that land in an Amazon S3 bucket every few minutes. The same clock runs for a security team tracing an incident through application logs, a manufacturer watching sensor data from a new production line or a finance team onboarding a partner’s daily exports. Each of these feeds ends up as files in cloud storage, and its value depends on how soon someone can query it.

Snowpipe, Snowflake’s continuous loading service, was built for this kind of data. It typically picks up each new file within minutes of arrival in cloud storage, on serverless compute that Snowflake manages. What usually slows teams down is the work that needs to be done before the first load. Someone has to inspect the files to choose format options, then create the storage integration, stage, table and pipe. The cloud team also has to set up an IAM role, trust policy and the event notifications that tell Snowpipe when a file arrives. Until those steps are done, the days that matter most pass with the data sitting in a bucket no one can query.

Automated Snowpipe setup, available in Snowsight, CoCo Desktop and CoCo CLI, lets anyone with the right permissions connect a new source directly, without waiting for a data engineer. By default, CoCo asks for your explicit approval before making changes, and once setup is complete, Snowpipe keeps the data flowing long after the CoCo session has ended.