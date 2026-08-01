Virtual Hands-On Lab
Build Real-Time Pipelines on Iceberg with AI Agents
27AUG
10:00 AM PT
Register Now
Real-time analytics shouldn't require months of complex engineering overhead. In this immersive, hands-on lab, we are bypassing the theory and diving straight into building a real-time end-to-end data pipeline that instantly transforms raw ingestion into analytics-ready Iceberg tables.
In this session, we will explore how to seamlessly land clean, query-ready data using the real-time ingestion, transformation, and AI-assisted services. You will learn how to orchestrate a modern data stack that is built for speed and scale.
What you will learn:
- Master Real-Time Ingestion: Implement Change Data Capture (CDC)-based replication with Openflow and handle high-throughput event streaming seamlessly using Snowpipe Streaming.
- Automate Continuous Transformation: Utilize Dynamic Tables to continuously transform your raw data, ensuring your Iceberg tables are always clean and analytics-ready.
- Accelerate Development with AI: See how Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake’s AI coding agent, can guide your setup and dramatically speed up your workflow from architectural design to working code.
Speakers
Maria HoSenior Product Marketing Manager, Snowflake
Keith GaputisPrincipal Data Platform Architect, Snowflake