Build Real-Time Pipelines on Iceberg with AI Agents

Real-time analytics shouldn't require months of complex engineering overhead. In this immersive, hands-on lab, we are bypassing the theory and diving straight into building a real-time end-to-end data pipeline that instantly transforms raw ingestion into analytics-ready Iceberg tables.

In this session, we will explore how to seamlessly land clean, query-ready data using the real-time ingestion, transformation, and AI-assisted services. You will learn how to orchestrate a modern data stack that is built for speed and scale.

What you will learn:

Master Real-Time Ingestion: Implement Change Data Capture (CDC)-based replication with Openflow and handle high-throughput event streaming seamlessly using Snowpipe Streaming.

Automate Continuous Transformation: Utilize Dynamic Tables to continuously transform your raw data, ensuring your Iceberg tables are always clean and analytics-ready.