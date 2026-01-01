Ankit Gupta leads product management for Snowflake's core ingestion platform, including COPY INTO and Snowpipe. He focuses on making it simple for organizations to bring petabytes of batch and streaming data into Snowflake and Apache Iceberg™ tables, building the unified data foundation that enterprise AI runs on. Before Snowflake, he led product for Amazon MSK's connectivity suite, including MSK Connect, MSK Replicator and AWS Glue Schema Registry.