Use cases with Grok 4.6

Grok 4.6 underwent a longer supplemental training run than Grok 4.5, with curated model-generated data for reasoning and advanced technical concepts, high-quality engineering data, and an improved optimizer and training recipe. This produced a stronger foundation for the SFT and RL stages that followed. SpaceXAI then used Grok 4.5 to regenerate the SFT trajectories across reasoning efforts, agent harnesses, and domains such as STEM, software engineering, and knowledge work, filtering out problematic traces with model-based checks. The resulting checkpoint shows strong performance and improved behavior.

Grok 4.6 is trained on a wide range of agentic RL tasks, including knowledge work, general coding, and domain-specific environments for kernel optimization, web development, and computer-aided design. On longer trajectories, the model also began to show more self-testing and verification, checking its own work before moving on, and it produces stronger first passes on visual and interactive projects than Grok 4.5, establishing structure and visual language for an application in a single pass.

Safety and capabilities

Grok 4.6's safeguards have been improved and calibrated in line with the model's capabilities. SpaceXAI's safety stack is designed to maximize utility and security across legitimate use cases. Grok 4.6 supports use cases including vulnerability patching, accelerating the engineering design cycle, and augmenting AI research. This reflects Grok 4.6's expanded capabilities, with SpaceXAI's widest-ever suite of pre-deployment testing for capabilities and safeguard calibration, as well as extensive post-deployment and third-party testing.

Moving agentic AI from concept to production is now a strategic imperative. Powered by Grok 4.6, agents can handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and reduced supervision, driving real work forward at scale. With multiple entry points from CoCo Desktop to CoWork, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex AI Gateway, customers can easily adopt this capability and accelerate their path to high-impact, production-ready agentic AI at scale.

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