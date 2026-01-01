Jet2 Analyzes Customer Sentiment Across Thousands of Daily Service Calls

Over the last ten years, Jet2 has been busy. Rapidly growing its business and footprint across the UK travel and tourism market, it’s now the country's largest tour operator and third-largest airline. Customers appreciate Jet2’s affordable package holidays to over 75 sun, city and ski destinations across Europe. They also appreciate Jet2’s relentless focus on the customer, proven by the tour operator’s top-ten ranking on the UK Customer Satisfaction Index and its consistent awards from Which?, Globe Travel Awards and other industry bodies.

But to stay customer-focused, Jet2 needs to know who its customers are and what they want from their travel experiences and tour providers. When you receive thousands of customer communications a day, that’s no small feat.

Jet2 has been using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to scale both its data and its understanding of customer intent. And now, using Cortex AI, Jet2 has been making the most of large language models (LLMs) to analyze customer intent and sentiment across thousands of call transcripts — and make improvements across its services.