What is BERT? NLP Model Explained

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Discover what BERT is and how it works. Explore BERT model architecture, algorithm, and impact on AI, NLP tasks and the evolution of large language models.
Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) is a breakthrough in how computers process natural language. Developed by Google in 2018, this open source approach analyzes text in both directions at the same time, allowing it to better understand the meaning of words in context. BERT established the practice of using massive amounts of text to pretrain language models, allowing developers to fine-tune these models later to perform a range of other tasks. It laid the groundwork for the transformer-based large language models we use today, showing that a deep understanding of context is key to making AI that actually “gets” human language.
This guide will explain what BERT is, describe how it works and discuss its most common real-world applications.
BERT revolutionized natural language processing (NLP) by analyzing the words before and after a target word simultaneously, rather than processing each word sequentially. Its underlying transformer architecture allows a language model to weigh the importance of different words in relation to each other, no matter how far apart they are in a sentence, and to distinguish the meaning of identically spelled words based on their surrounding context.
In addition, BERT introduced a two-stage process for training models. First, the model is trained using enormous amounts of unlabeled text to give it a general understanding of language patterns. Second, the model is fine-tuned on specific tasks with smaller labeled datasets — a practice known as “transfer learning.” Eliminating the need to train each language model from scratch made state-of-the-art NLP accessible for a wide range of applications, including Internet searches and sentiment analysis.
Google integrated BERT into its search engine in 2019, enabling it to understand search queries the way humans actually write them. It's now used in virtually all English queries and has expanded to many other languages, dramatically improving how Google interprets complex questions, understands conversational search and handles queries where context is critical to delivering the right answer.
BERT’s ability to analyze context bidirectionally is considered a major milestone in the evolution of AI and NLP. This allowed it to achieve record-breaking results across eleven NLP tasks, including question answering, sentiment analysis and named entity recognition (automatically categorizing whether a word represents a person, product, organization or other entity). The transformer architecture used by BERT has become the foundation for virtually all modern LLMs, due to its ability to capture relationships between words across long stretches of text.
BERT's training and inference involve several sophisticated mechanisms working together:
BERT breaks text into smaller pieces called tokens. For example, the word “playing” might split into “play” and “##ing.” Each token gets converted to a number, and BERT adds special markers like [CLS] at the start of sentences and [SEP] between them. This approach increases accuracy with less commonly used words and makes the size of its vocabulary more manageable.
Each token receives three types of embeddings: token (what the word is), position (where it appears in a sequence) and segment (which sentence it belongs to). This gives BERT useful information about the content and structure of text.
BERT uses attention mechanisms to calculate how much each word should consider every other word in a sentence. For example, when BERT processes the word “bank,” it assigns attention scores to all other words in that sentence. If “river” and “water” appear, they receive high scores, indicating that “bank” probably refers to a riverbank. If “money” and “deposit” score higher, BERT understands “bank” means a financial institution.
BERT processes text through multiple stacked layers, with each layer running multiple attention calculations in parallel. Each layer captures progressively more complex patterns. Early layers might learn basic grammar, while deeper layers understand abstract relationships and semantics.
As part of the pretraining process, BERT randomly masks 15% of tokens and attempts to predict what they are. This aids in bidirectional understanding. It also analyzes pairs of sentences and predicts whether the second sentence comes before or after the first in the original text. This technique helps it understand the relationship between sentences.
Once pretraining has been completed, developers can add a task-specific layer on top and train BERT to perform that task, such as sentiment analysis or spam detection. During inference, text flows through all the attention layers to build contextual understanding, and BERT outputs predictions based on those rich representations.
Since its introduction in 2018, BERT has been deployed across a wide range of practical use cases. These include:
BERT powers Google's search ranking to better understand the context and intent behind complex queries, especially longer conversational searches where word order and prepositions matter.
BERT improves intent recognition in voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, helping them understand what users actually want. It also enables more accurate responses to follow-up questions by maintaining context across a conversation.
By analyzing clinical notes and medical records, BERT can extract relevant patient information, identify diagnoses and flag potential drug interactions or contradictions in treatment plans.
BERT powers contract analysis tools that identify key clauses, obligations and risks across thousands of legal documents. It enables semantic search through case law, helping lawyers find relevant precedents even when different terminology is used.
By understanding customer intent, BERT makes it easier for chatbots to respond accurately to customer service inquiries and can classify product reviews by sentiment.
BERT helps moderate content by detecting hate speech, harassment and misinformation with better contextual understanding than keyword-based approaches. It powers social media recommendation systems that suggest relevant connections, groups or content to users.
As originally designed, BERT suffers from a handful of limitations. The primary ones include:
BERT requires substantial computing power for both training and inference, making it expensive and slow for real-time applications, especially on resource-constrained devices.
BERT can only process sequences up to 512 tokens in length, which is problematic for long documents like legal contracts or research papers that need to be understood as a whole.
Because it was built purely as an encoder for understanding text, BERT is unable to generate coherent responses or create new content. GPT models and later encoder-decoder architectures specifically designed to handle both understanding and generation are suitable for tasks like summarization and translation.
Model performance can vary significantly based on settings like learning rate, batch size and the number of times BERT takes to complete a pass through a training dataset. Extensive fine-tuning may be required.
Multilingual BERT was trained on 104 languages simultaneously, which meant each language got less attention and performance suffered compared to language-specific models. Newer models train on much larger multilingual datasets with better sampling strategies or use cross-lingual transfer learning to improve language performance.
BERT has spurred the creation of other more advanced language models. Some of the leading ones include:
GPT uses unidirectional (left-to-right) processing and is trained to predict the next word in a sequence, making it naturally suited for generating coherent text like conversations and creative writing. Unlike BERT, it can only see previous context when understanding a word, not what comes after.
Robustly Optimized BERT Pretraining Approach (RoBERTa) employs the same bidirectional architecture as BERT but trains on 10 times more data. It uses improved techniques like dynamic masking, changing which words get masked each time the model is trained on the same sentence. As a result, RoBERTa achieves significantly better performance without changing BERT’s fundamental approach.
XLNet achieves bidirectional understanding like BERT but uses permutation language modeling, predicting words in random order instead of masking them. It's often more accurate than BERT but is more computationally complex and harder to train.
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Feature
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BERT
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GPT
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RoBERTa
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XLNet
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Direction
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Bidirectional
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Unidirectional (left-to-right)
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Bidirectional
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Bidirectional
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Primary Strength
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Understanding context
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Generating text
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Improved BERT understanding
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Advanced context modeling
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Training Data
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BookCorpus + Wikipedia (16GB)
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Diverse web text
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10x more data than BERT (160GB)
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Similar to BERT
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Masking Strategy
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Random masking
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No masking
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Dynamic masking
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Permutation-based
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Can Generate Text?
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No
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Yes
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No
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Limited
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Training Time
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Baseline
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Faster
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Longer (more data)
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Longer (complex)
BERT fundamentally transformed how machines understand language by proving that bidirectional context and transfer learning could dramatically improve performance. Its transformer-based architecture with self-attention mechanisms became the blueprint for nearly every modern language model, from GPT to Claude, establishing the foundational approach that powers today's AI revolution. While newer models have surpassed BERT's capabilities, its core innovations around bidirectional encoding, pretraining strategies and attention mechanisms remain central to how we build and think about linguistic AI systems today.
BERT is designed to understand language by reading text bidirectionally, making it great for tasks like search and classification, while GPT reads left-to-right and is built for generating text like conversations and creative writing. Think of BERT as a comprehension expert and GPT as a writing expert — they're optimized for different jobs.
BERT was trained to fill in masked words using surrounding context, not to predict what comes next in a sequence, so it doesn't have the capabilities needed for coherent text generation. Its architecture is an encoder designed for understanding, not a decoder designed for producing text word-by-word.
Absolutely. While newer models have surpassed BERT's performance, it's still widely used in production systems (like Google Search processing billions of queries daily) because it's efficient, well understood and perfectly suited for understanding tasks. More importantly, BERT's innovations in bidirectional attention and transfer learning laid the foundation for virtually every modern language model, so its influence continues even if you're not using BERT itself.