What is BERT? NLP Model Explained

BERT's training and inference involve several sophisticated mechanisms working together:

Tokenization

BERT breaks text into smaller pieces called tokens. For example, the word “playing” might split into “play” and “##ing.” Each token gets converted to a number, and BERT adds special markers like [CLS] at the start of sentences and [SEP] between them. This approach increases accuracy with less commonly used words and makes the size of its vocabulary more manageable.

Input embeddings

Each token receives three types of embeddings: token (what the word is), position (where it appears in a sequence) and segment (which sentence it belongs to). This gives BERT useful information about the content and structure of text.

Attention mechanisms

BERT uses attention mechanisms to calculate how much each word should consider every other word in a sentence. For example, when BERT processes the word “bank,” it assigns attention scores to all other words in that sentence. If “river” and “water” appear, they receive high scores, indicating that “bank” probably refers to a riverbank. If “money” and “deposit” score higher, BERT understands “bank” means a financial institution.

Transformer encoder layers

BERT processes text through multiple stacked layers, with each layer running multiple attention calculations in parallel. Each layer captures progressively more complex patterns. Early layers might learn basic grammar, while deeper layers understand abstract relationships and semantics.

Pretraining tasks

As part of the pretraining process, BERT randomly masks 15% of tokens and attempts to predict what they are. This aids in bidirectional understanding. It also analyzes pairs of sentences and predicts whether the second sentence comes before or after the first in the original text. This technique helps it understand the relationship between sentences.

Fine-tuning and inference

Once pretraining has been completed, developers can add a task-specific layer on top and train BERT to perform that task, such as sentiment analysis or spam detection. During inference, text flows through all the attention layers to build contextual understanding, and BERT outputs predictions based on those rich representations.