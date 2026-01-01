OKRs: How to Set, Measure and Track Key Results

A good OKR narrows the field of attention. If a team enters a quarter with 15 objectives, dozens of key results and no clear ordering among them, the framework isn’t being used effectively. Writing a useful set of OKRs starts with the following best practices.

Write objectives around outcomes

An objective should describe an outcome the team wants to produce. “Run three acquisition campaigns” describes planned work. “Increase qualified demand from target accounts” gives the team a result that several kinds of work might contribute toward. The objective doesn’t need a metric since the objective’s key results supply them.

Give every key result a baseline and target

Baselines also reveal the scale of the proposed change. Raising activation to 60% means something very different if the current rate is 58% vs. 35%.

Key results should also have specific targets. “Improve forecast accuracy” leaves too much unresolved. “Increase quarterly forecast accuracy from 72% to 85% by the end of Q4” establishes both the starting position and the expected result.

Assign one named owner

A key result often depends on work from several people, but responsibility for tracking it should remain clear. This person keeps the measurement visible and makes sure changes receive attention.

Pressure-test the measurement

Before committing to a key result, ask how its current value will be calculated during the cycle. Where does the data originate? How frequently does it refresh? Who owns the metric definition? Does the same label refer to the same calculation across dashboards and teams?

A key result that requires a new measurement pipeline isn’t necessarily a bad key result. The team simply needs to account for that work before the cycle starts.

The same test catches key results that are difficult to evaluate at all. “Improve brand trust,” for instance, needs a defined measurement approach before the team can determine what progress looks like.