Business Intelligence Analyst: What the Role Looks Like Today
BI analysts have always worn different hats depending on the organization’s team structure. As self-service and AI reshape how people access analytics, the role is shifting again.
BI ANALYST DEFINED
A business intelligence analyst is an analytics professional who connects business questions with the data, measures and analytical methods needed to answer them, helping stakeholders understand performance and use data in day-to-day decisions.
The title “BI analyst” has never mapped neatly to one standard job. At one company, a business intelligence analyst might spend most of the week maintaining executive dashboards. Somewhere else, the same title might cover data modeling, ad hoc analysis, metric development and a steady stream of “quick” questions from business teams.
Self-service analytics and AI are stretching the boundaries of the role even further. Business leaders now have direct access to analytics tools that let them retrieve routine answers themselves, while business intelligence teams spend more time maintaining governed metric definitions, investigating exceptions and working with stakeholders on higher-value analytical questions.
With responsibilities varying so widely, the title alone tells you relatively little. Across those variations, though, the work serves a consistent purpose: establishing a shared, data-backed view of how the business is performing.
What is a business intelligence analyst?
A business intelligence analyst develops and maintains the reports, dashboards, metrics and analytical context that teams use to understand business performance and make decisions. The role sits close to both the data itself and the business context: BI analysts need to understand how information is structured, while also knowing what a metric represents and how stakeholders intend to use it.
Some of that work is inherently recurring. A weekly pipeline dashboard, monthly financial report or set of executive KPIs needs to stay accurate as source data, business rules and organizational priorities change. BI analysts often maintain those assets over time, investigate discrepancies and update the definitions behind them.
Other work is more exploratory. The same analyst who maintains the pipeline dashboard might investigate why conversion fell in one region, answer a new question from Sales or help Finance understand an unexpected change in a metric. Those requests often draw on the same business definitions and data models used for recurring reporting.
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What a BI analyst actually owns
Although the balance varies by team, four responsibilities account for much of a BI analyst’s work: metric definition, reporting and analysis, data readiness and stakeholder enablement.
Metric definitions
BI analysts frequently help turn business rules into consistent metric definitions, then document and maintain the reporting logic that implements them.
For example, a dashboard might show 12,500 active customers. Before anyone acts on that number, however, the organization needs to agree on what an “active customer” is. Does active mean someone who logged in during the past 30 days? Someone with a paid subscription today? Someone who completed a transaction this quarter? Different definitions produce different results, even when everyone starts with the same underlying data.
The business policy itself usually belongs to the appropriate business owner. Finance might determine the rules behind net revenue, for example, while Sales establishes which opportunities count as qualified pipeline. The BI analyst works with the data owner to translate the definition into analytical logic and keep downstream reporting aligned with it.
Josh Klahr, Head of Product Management for Analytics at Snowflake, sees that work taking on greater importance as AI handles more routine analysis. “As AI absorbs more basic query generation and ad hoc reporting, an analyst’s value shifts toward framing analytic business context — formalizing the definitions and semantic context that keep AI grounded.”
As AI absorbs more basic query generation and ad hoc reporting, an analyst’s value shifts toward framing analytic business context — formalizing the definitions and semantic context that keep AI grounded.
Josh Klahr
Head of Product Management for Analytics, Snowflake
This is one of the less visible parts of BI work, yet it affects every dashboard and report that references the metric. As definitions change, maintenance continues. New products, revised pricing models or changes in how the organization segments customers all require analysts to revisit the relevant metrics and understand which reporting assets depend on them.
Reporting and analysis
Dashboards, scheduled reports and recurring KPI reviews form some of the most common BI outputs, but analysts also investigate questions that arise from those reports or from new business needs. For example, a BI analyst might maintain an executive revenue dashboard, and then analyze an unexpected regional decline using the same underlying metrics and data models.
The reporting itself also needs ongoing maintenance as the business changes. A new sales territory might require an update to a regional dashboard, or a new product launch might result in an existing filter no longer representing the business correctly. Even when the underlying data pipeline continues to run normally, the reporting layer still has to reflect changes in business structure, definitions and priorities.
Over time, another issue tends to appear: dashboard sprawl. New reporting accumulates more easily than old reporting gets retired. Eventually, analysts find themselves maintaining dashboards that overlap with newer ones, use outdated definitions or receive little traffic.
That maintenance load has a direct effect on analytical capacity. Identifying redundant or obsolete assets is part of maintaining a healthy BI environment.
Data readiness
Many business questions are straightforward, but answering them reliably requires translating business concepts into specific definitions, data sources and calculations.
For a BI analyst, data readiness generally starts after data has entered the analytical environment. While data engineers build the ingestion pipelines, analysts typically validate, reconcile and shape available data so it supports the metrics and reports they’re responsible for.
Suppose an executive report needs to include Customer Segment by Revenue. One source system uses the terms “enterprise,” “commercial” and “SMB,” while another uses “strategic,” “mid-market,” “growth” and “small business.” Before the analyst can create a reliable view across the two, someone has to establish how those categories relate, find records that don’t map cleanly and determine what to do with exceptions.
BI analysts may also need to address duplicate records, data refresh mismatches, calculation disagreements, and other preparation and reconciliation tasks. In practice, this work is often a result of unclear source ownership, unresolved data quality issues and inconsistent definitions, making data readiness a team concern as well as an analyst responsibility. BI analysts are often the people who encounter the problem in reporting, while data engineers, analytics engineers, source-system owners or business teams may need to address the underlying cause.
Stakeholder enablement
BI analysts often help business teams use analytics more efficiently. This includes showing stakeholders where to find the right report, how to apply filters correctly, which metric fits a particular question and when a dashboard isn’t the right tool for the job.
Context documentation supports this work. Clear metric definitions, dashboard notes and guidance on common reporting questions give users enough context to work independently while reducing the risk of misinterpretation.
Analysts also spend time improving how people interact with reporting. When a sales team is regularly exporting the same dashboard into a spreadsheet, for example, it may indicate a missing view or a mismatch with how the team actually makes decisions. The analyst can use that feedback to refine the reporting experience.
As self-service and conversational analytics expands, this part of the role takes on more importance. Giving people access to dashboards or natural-language interfaces is only useful if they understand what the metrics mean, how to frame questions clearly and when an answer needs additional context or validation.
QUICK TIP
When defining a metric, document the business owner as well as the calculation. The analyst might maintain the reporting logic for annual recurring revenue, for example, while Finance owns the policy that determines what the metric includes.
BI analyst vs. data analyst vs. business analyst
Analytics titles vary considerably by organization, and smaller teams often combine responsibilities that larger organizations divide among several roles. Looking at where each role concentrates its time and responsibility usually gives a clearer picture than the title alone.
BI analysts focus on the business-facing use of analytical data. Their work often includes dashboards, reports, shared metrics and ad hoc analysis, with an emphasis on helping business teams understand performance and make decisions.
Data analysts also answer business questions with data, but the role is generally broader and more investigation-oriented. They might analyze customer behavior, evaluate a campaign, investigate a change in conversion or explore patterns across several data sources, using whatever analytical approach best fits the question. Depending on the organization, they may also build dashboards, define metrics or support recurring reporting.
Business analysts generally concentrate on processes and requirements. They might document how an order moves through a system, gather requirements for new software or work between business and technical teams on a process change. Data analysis sometimes contributes to that work, although direct ownership of the analytical reporting layer is usually less central.
The distinction between BI and data analysis is often one of emphasis. BI roles tend to sit closer to business reporting, shared metrics and ongoing decision support, while data analyst roles often place greater emphasis on exploratory analysis and answering specific analytical questions. Business analysts are more distinct, with their work generally centered on processes, requirements and coordination between business and technical teams.
BI analyst vs. BI developer
BI analysts also sometimes overlap with BI developers, particularly on smaller data teams. The difference usually centers on who builds the reporting layer and who owns what it says. A BI developer works primarily on the technical structures behind reporting, such as data models, semantic layers and BI infrastructure. The BI analyst uses those structures to create reporting, maintain metrics and work with the business on interpretation.
As teams grow, the division often gets clearer. Developers spend more of their time on data modeling and the technical environment supporting BI, while analysts spend more of theirs on metric logic, reporting and business questions.
Customer story: Under Armour
Under Armour uses Snowflake as a shared data foundation for reporting and analytics, helping teams work from consistent information instead of reconciling different calculations. Its “golden report” approach anchors analytical insights in established metrics and definitions, providing a trusted reference point as users investigate business performance.
The skills a BI analyst needs
BI analysts usually need a mix of technical, analytical and communication skills. The exact balance varies by team, but several skills show up consistently:
- SQL: BI analysts often retrieve and inspect data, work with joins and aggregations, trace calculation logic through a data model and investigate why two results differ.
- Data modeling fundamentals: Understanding grain, relationships, dimensions and measures helps analysts interpret the reporting built on top of a model, even when another team maintains the production models.
- Data visualization: Analysts need to choose appropriate visualizations, organize dashboards clearly and present information in a form that business users can interpret quickly.
- Question framing: A stakeholder can usually state the business question in a sentence; answering it reliably means deciding what the terms mean, which data represents them and how that data should be combined and calculated.
- Documentation: Clear metric definitions, calculation assumptions and reporting notes reduce the amount of work required to resolve the same question repeatedly and help keep reporting consistent as business rules change.
- Stakeholder communication: Analysts need to explain findings, assumptions and limitations in a way that helps nontechnical stakeholders use the results appropriately.
Platform-specific expertise also helps, but it’s usually more transferable than the underlying analytical skills. SQL concepts, metric design, question framing and stakeholder communication remain relevant even when an organization changes BI tools.
How the BI analyst role is changing
For BI teams, some of the biggest changes are happening behind the interface: business definitions need to be explicit enough for AI to interpret, generated answers need new forms of quality control and shared logic has to work across a variety of analytical experiences.
As Klahr explains, “Analysts increasingly need to design the context layer, teaching the platform how the business actually works so that self-service remains both flexible and reliable.”
Business definitions increasingly need to work for machines
A dashboard gives a human reader visual context. Labels, filters, chart structure and surrounding commentary all help explain what a metric represents and how it should be interpreted.
A natural-language interface has less room for that implicit context. If someone asks for “revenue from active customers,” the analytical system needs explicit definitions for revenue, active customer and the relationship between them. Ambiguity that a person might catch while reading a dashboard has to be addressed earlier in the analytical layer when AI is interpreting inputs.
Klahr explains why that context has to be made explicit: “A physical database schema explains how data is structured, but it doesn’t capture how the business operates. Rules such as revenue recognition, seasonal adjustments or legacy edge cases have to be supplied explicitly.”
This puts more emphasis on semantic modeling, documented relationships and metric definitions that analytical systems can interpret consistently.
BI teams have a new quality-control problem
With traditional reporting, BI teams usually know the intended questions before a dashboard or report is published, making it possible to review the calculations, filters and outputs against a relatively fixed set of expected uses.
Conversational analytics changes the model entirely. Users can phrase the same business question in many different ways, combine metrics and dimensions the BI team didn’t anticipate, and ask follow-up questions that generate new query paths on the fly. As a result, validating the underlying definitions is only part of the job. Teams also need to evaluate how reliably the analytical system applies those definitions across a much wider range of questions.
BI analysts are increasingly responsible for testing representative prompts, reviewing generated queries and answers, looking for recurring interpretation errors and refining the semantic context when a business concept is applied inconsistently. Higher-risk metrics, such as financial or executive measures, may also warrant stricter validation than lower-stakes exploratory questions.
The goal is to identify patterns in where the system struggles, then improve the definitions, relationships or instructions that shape future answers. In other words, quality control shifts from reviewing a fixed report before publication to evaluating how well the analytical system handles a changing set of questions over time.
How Snowflake supports BI teams
Snowflake brings the data, business context and analytical interfaces BI teams work with into the same governed environment. Horizon Catalog provides data governance and discovery capabilities, while Horizon Context extends that foundation with business and technical context gathered from Snowflake, BI tools and other systems. That context includes metadata, relationships, usage patterns and semantic definitions that analysts and AI systems use to interpret data consistently.
For business definitions, Snowflake Semantic Views store metrics, dimensions, entities and relationships as native schema-level objects. Analysts can query those definitions directly with SQL or use them to provide semantic context for conversational analytics, reducing the need to maintain the same business logic separately in individual reports and analytical applications.
BI teams also have ways to build on logic they already maintain. Semantic View Autopilot, which is generally available, uses existing analytical patterns and artifacts to help create Semantic Views. Power BI ingestion is also generally available: teams can import supported DAX measures, table relationships and column descriptions into a Semantic View.
Once those definitions are in place, they can support both human and AI-driven analytics. Cortex Analyst uses Semantic Views to provide business context for natural-language analysis of structured data, while Snowflake CoWork can discover and query relevant Semantic Views as users ask questions across enterprise data.
Snowflake also provides a feedback loop for the quality-control work that conversational analytics introduces. Cortex Analyst evaluations test generated SQL against verified queries, surface accuracy and regression results and help teams identify where a Semantic View needs refinement. Rather than checking only a fixed dashboard before publication, BI teams can evaluate how consistently the semantic layer supports a broader set of natural-language questions over time.
KEY TAKEAWAY
The BI analyst title covers substantial variation, so responsibilities are more revealing than the title itself. Across different team structures, BI analysts tend to work close to the business use of analytical data, and self-service and AI are extending that work into semantic context, evaluation and AI-driven analytics.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about BI analysts, answered by Snowflake experts.
What qualifications do you need to be a business intelligence analyst?
BI analysts typically need SQL, data modeling and data visualization skills, along with the ability to translate business questions into useful analysis. Many have degrees in business, economics, statistics, computer science or related fields, though practical reporting and analytics experience is often equally important.
Is a business intelligence analyst the same as a BI developer?
No. A BI developer typically builds and maintains the technical structures behind reporting, such as data models, semantic layers and BI infrastructure. A BI analyst uses those structures to define metrics, create reporting and help business teams interpret the results.
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