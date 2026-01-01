Augmented Analytics: From Automated Insight to Confident Action

Consider a seemingly straightforward question: “Which suppliers are responsible for the most late deliveries?” Before analyzing anything, the system has to resolve several questions. What qualifies as late: after the requested date, a promised date or an internally adjusted date? How should partial shipments count? Which supplier gets attribution when an order contains products from several vendors? Those choices determine the result just as much as the SQL does.

Business definitions give data a shared meaning

Enterprise data is rarely explained via column names alone. Metrics, dimensions and categories often depend on rules that live in documentation, BI models or subject matter expertise.

For augmented analytics, those definitions need to be available to the system during analysis. Otherwise, a natural-language request can map to a technically valid calculation that doesn’t match the way the organization actually measures the business.

Relationships and grain shape the answer

Context also includes how data fits together. An order table, shipment table and supplier table might each contain the information needed to investigate late deliveries, but joining them incorrectly could duplicate records or attribute a delay to the wrong supplier.

Time grain creates similar problems. A monthly metric can’t always be meaningfully compared with a daily one, and some measures shouldn’t be summed across periods at all.

By representing those relationships explicitly, augmented analytics systems have more information for determining which data to use and how to combine it.

Permissions and freshness constrain what the system should use

The relevant answer also depends on what a user is allowed to see. The system should identify the permissions of the user and expose only that data. For example, a procurement manager might have access to supplier performance data but not negotiated pricing or other restricted information.

Freshness is another important factor. A question about today’s delivery delays, for example, shouldn’t rely on a table that refreshes once a week.

Governance therefore has to travel with the analysis. Role-based access controls must apply to the governed data and objects being queried, rather than requiring organizations to create a separate copy of the data for the AI interface.

Verified examples provide a reference point

Some questions recur often enough that teams already know what the correct analysis should look like. Those examples are useful context too. Natural-language questions can be paired with SQL that’s been confirmed as correct. When similar questions come up later, the system can use relevant verified queries as examples.

Context reduces ambiguity, but it doesn’t remove the need for review. For consequential analysis, teams should still be able to inspect the generated SQL, source objects and assumptions behind the answer, particularly when an unusual question falls outside the patterns the system has seen before.