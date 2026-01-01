THE FUTURE OF MEDIA AND
ENTERTAINMENT: UNLOCKING
CUSTOMER VALUE WITH DATA
Driving Deeper Engagement and Loyalty: Memorable Moments for Lifetime Customers
In today's dynamic media and entertainment landscape, capturing and retaining audience attention is more challenging than ever. Consumers expect seamless, personalized experiences across countless platforms. In this ebook, Slalom and Snowflake explore how leading organizations are leveraging data and AI to transform fleeting interactions into lasting loyalty and increased revenue.
What you'll learn in this ebook:
- Customer acquisition, engagement and retention: Discover marketing use cases for publishers, sports, music and video gaming.
- Unified data foundation: Understand how a holistic view of consumers breaks down data silos and powers AI-driven insights.
- Personalized experiences: Learn how to deliver tailored content recommendations, ads and offers that resonate with individual preferences.
- Industry success stories: Explore how companies like Warner Bros. Discovery, NASCAR, Warner Music Group, Luminate and Wargaming are achieving measurable impact with Snowflake.
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