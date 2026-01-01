Fanatics Personalizes the Fan Experience with Snowflake CoWork

For Fanatics, we serve over 100 million fans on an annual basis, and these fans generate billions of data points and signals every day. Snowflake Intelligence, or SI, gives the insights and ability to build the fan journeys that really matter to you, to me, one fan at a time.

The mission of Fanatics is to relentlessly enhance the fan experience in everything we do across all of our companies. And data is really the underlying tissue that ties all that together. But what we saw was missing was the unified view of the ecosystem, because Fanatics does business across the U.S. sports, international sports, and, you know, if you're a Florida Gators fan but you also like Formula 1 and you like tennis, but we bring all those preferences for each fan, stitch it together in Snowflake through FanGraph, and then that enables us to run analytics, to run AI on top of that, in a very efficient manner. And Snowflake is a key partner for us to be able to do that.

With Snowflake Intelligence, I think it really is the way to democratize data and to get access to this data to our stakeholders, where they can actually explore the data themselves. They don't need to rely on data analysts as much. You know, they can really ask follow-up questions and really dig into the data, and getting the same answer for people from different teams on the business side is huge, because it basically creates synergies between teams and it gives them just more trust in the data. And now we can see that they are asking for more, because they got a taste of it and they are like, "This is great. You know, what about next? What about next? What about this? What about that?" So I love that. When, when the users of the product actually see the value and they ask for more, that's what I want to see.

So my new favorite part of my job is to build Snowflake agents. And and I mean it for, for real. You know, just being able to build agents that are this powerful and this available and easy to use is really empowering and enticing. So I think it really comes down to having a really good product team that Snowflake has to build really good UIs that are intuitive, which then makes it easy for end users and customers like us, uh, to build these agents and roll them out to our business.

We have a lot of data. We need to make sense of the data. Now we have the tools to actually do that and to empower and personalize the experiences of our fans.