Keywords Studios Sharpens its Focus on Fandom with AI Sentiment Analysis

To make the most of its extensive insights into videogame audiences and development, Keywords Studios integrated Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with its AWS systems to create a central data repository.

While the company uses Snowflake in various ways across its divisions, it was in sentiment analysis that Stokes and his team saw a significant opportunity to deliver more value. “Snowflake performed well across our PoC, but the really exciting thing for me was the combination of Snowflake and AI to make the most of our data,” says Stokes.

In just three months, Keywords Studios and Slalom built an AI sentiment analysis MVP using Cortex AI. Accessing a mixture of large language models, including Llama 3.3, Mistral and Arctic, Keywords Studios can use best-of-breed tools for every situation.

Now, its teams can analyze customer attitudes across Steam, and other major game review platforms and social media sites, to give publishers granular insights into reactions across their game catalogs. Unlike manual sentiment analysis, Keywords Studios’ platform can dig into detailed subtopics for every game genre. For example, it can see what players are saying about the balance of weapons in an action game, or if they’re enjoying the selection of cars in a racing title.

This forms the backbone of Keywords Studios’ new Lens solution: a curated service that offers publishers rapid, in-depth insights in days rather than weeks or months. Using generative AI and LLMs, Keywords Studios Community Management teams can produce more reports across a greater variety of titles, while digging deep into player data using natural language. For example, if they see negative feedback about a particular game, they can ask: What systems are players having issues with? What’s the most common bit of feedback on [character]? This helps publishers and community managers make the most informed marketing and community management decisions.