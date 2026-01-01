Snowflake Native Apps are a new way to put data to work. Unlike traditional apps that require external infrastructure, Snowflake Native Apps can run entirely within the Snowflake ecosystem, enabling them to take advantage of the platform’s security, scalability and ease of use.

For developers looking to build an app with the Snowflake Native App Framework, preparation is key. Understanding the various types of Snowflake Native Apps and their advantages, the consumer experience, and the core elements of building, releasing and updating a Snowflake Native App will set you up for success.

Our “Architecting Snowflake Native Apps” ebook gives developers and product managers insights and best practices for getting their app off the ground, including: