Agent Observability

AI agents are expensive, unpredictable and difficult to debug with traditional tools. Their workflows produce longer, larger and more complex traces across prompts, model responses, retrievals, tool calls and retries. They can also complete without a software error while still hallucinating, misusing a tool or failing to accomplish the intended task, making latency, error and availability metrics insufficient on their own.

Observe captures the full agent workflow and organizes it into searchable conversations, sessions and traces. This gives teams the context to investigate how an agent reached an outcome, metrics to understand performance and token usage, and evaluations to detect quality failures. Built on Snowflake, Observe keeps this high-volume, context-rich telemetry searchable and cost-effective as agent usage grows.