Forrester: The Total Economic Impact™ of Observe by Snowflake

As AI makes systems more complex and telemetry volumes grow, engineering teams need to investigate issues without jumping between disconnected tools or letting observability costs explode. Observe by Snowflake brings logs, metrics, traces, and events into a unified, AI-powered platform, helping teams troubleshoot faster while lowering costs at scale.

In November 2026, Snowflake commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to find the potential ROI enterprises may get by deploying Observe by Snowflake. Forrester spoke with four current Observe customers and found: