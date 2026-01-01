Report
Forrester: The Total Economic Impact™ of Observe by Snowflake
Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By Observe by Snowflake
As AI makes systems more complex and telemetry volumes grow, engineering teams need to investigate issues without jumping between disconnected tools or letting observability costs explode. Observe by Snowflake brings logs, metrics, traces, and events into a unified, AI-powered platform, helping teams troubleshoot faster while lowering costs at scale.
In November 2026, Snowflake commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to find the potential ROI enterprises may get by deploying Observe by Snowflake. Forrester spoke with four current Observe customers and found:
- What 3-year ROI they saw with Observe
- How many months it took them to see a return on their investment
- The cost savings from using Observe to meet growing observability needs compared with scaling legacy observability solutions
- The cost savings from enhanced system reliability and reducing unplanned downtime
- How much more productive their SREs, applications engineers and other technical teams could become by adopting Observe
Download the report