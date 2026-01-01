FEATURE
Snowflake App Runtime
Build and deploy production apps right where your data lives. Describe your idea to Snowflake CoCo and it goes live inside your Snowflake account, with SSO, RBAC and audit logging already on.
Build apps next to your data, governed by default
Your data stays in its Snowflake account. Your existing identity, RBAC and governance controls carry over to every app you deploy.
Go from idea to launch without managing infrastructure
Describe the app to Snowflake CoCo, or deploy existing code with the Snowflake CLI. No servers, containers or pipelines to manage.
Run every app like a production service
Ask Snowflake CoCo to promote an app from dev to prod, scale it out for more traffic, or check its status and logs.
HOW IT WORKS
Everything a production app needs, already in Snowflake
DIRECT DATA ACCESS
Build apps on Snowflake data without moving it
Your app queries your Snowflake tables directly, with nothing to copy, sync or move out of Snowflake. Run queries as the signed-in user, and each person sees only the data their role allows.
FULL WEB FRAMEWORK
Design the exact interface your users need
Build with React, Next.js or any npm package, including specialized visualization libraries, mapping tools and design systems.
Create tailored navigation, multi-step workflows, approval forms and screens that write data back to Snowflake.
Serve API endpoints alongside your front end for integrations with other systems.
IDENTITY AND GOVERNANCE
Inherit your account's existing SSO, RBAC and secrets management
Users sign in however your account already authenticates them, including SSO.
Account roles decide who can open each app.
Secrets are declared in app.yml and mounted as files, keeping credentials out of source code.
Outbound network access requires an approved External Access Integration, blocking unauthorized calls by default.
PRODUCTION OPERATIONS
Scale, suspend and observe your app from the same platform
Horizontal autoscaling up to 10 instances handles traffic spikes.
Container logs, CPU and memory metrics and lifecycle events are queryable from the CLI or SQL.
Monitor your app health by checking status and logs from the CLI, SQL, or the app's settings page in Snowsight.
USE CASES
Build interactive apps, operational workflows and AI experiences on governed data
Dashboards and Custom Reporting
Rich, interactive views over governed data with full control of the UI. Pivot, drill down and explore in ways a static report can't.
Business Process Tools
Read and write governed data with collaborative state, approvals and per-user access — managing the multi-step apps a dashboard can't handle.
AI Apps and Agents
Call Cortex APIs directly to summarize, classify or chat, or embed a Cortex Agent that reasons over your data and calls your app's tools. Expose your app’s tools as an MCP server to support agentic automations.
Snowflake App Runtime
Frequently asked questions
Get answers about building and deploying full-stack web apps on Snowflake with App Runtime.
Snowflake App Runtime is a complete solution for deploying full-stack web applications directly inside your Snowflake account. It supports Node.js and Next.js and handles hosting, scaling, identity and governance so teams can focus on application logic rather than infrastructure. Apps inherit your account's SSO, RBAC and data policies. By default, apps run on a Snowflake-managed compute pool that all apps in the account share.
Advanced data exploration tools with custom visualizations and drill-downs; workflow apps with multi-step forms and write-back; API backends that serve other systems; and AI-powered applications that call Cortex APIs or embed Cortex Agents.
Streamlit in Snowflake is Python-first and designed for data dashboards and visualizations, exploratory analytics and lightweight workflows.
App Runtime is for full-stack web apps: advanced data exploration, complex workflows, and AI apps and agents that need custom UI frameworks, specialized JavaScript libraries, tailored navigation or API endpoints.
Both run inside your Snowflake account and inherit its governance framework. Choose Streamlit when Python is the natural language for your team; choose App Runtime when you need the full web stack.
Ask Snowflake CoCo to build your app: describe what you want, and CoCo scaffolds a Next.js project, tests it locally and deploys it. If you already have code, run snow app setup and then snow app deploy with the Snowflake CLI. When you're ready for production, named deployment targets in app.yml give dev, stage and prod their own settings.
See the getting-started guide and deployment targets reference.
Apps inherit your Snowflake account's SSO and RBAC automatically. By default, queries run as the app's own role. To apply each viewer's row access and masking policies, run queries as the signed-in user instead; an account administrator grants the app permission to do that. Secrets are declared in app.yml and mounted as files so credentials stay out of source code. Outbound network access requires an approved External Access Integration, blocking unauthorized calls by default.
See the security overview and secure development guide.
You pay for compute while your app runs, warehouse credits for the queries it sends, and any Cortex AI usage. Snowflake bills compute per node, not per app instance, and packs instances onto a node before adding another. By default, an app keeps running until you suspend it. If you have more questions, please reach out to your Account Manager.
Snowflake App Runtime is generally available in AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud commercial regions. It isn’t available in government regions or on trial accounts.