Go from Prompt to Deployed App with Snowflake App Runtime

AI is making it easier for more people to build data-intensive apps, faster than ever. But as building gets easier, the hard part is what comes next: connecting those apps to data, and getting them into production. For many teams, that means provisioning infrastructure and rebuilding authentication, authorization, and governance from scratch. Multiplied across every app, most of that effort has nothing to do with the app itself.

Your data is already in Snowflake. App Runtime is how you ship those apps that use the data, right where it lives. Tell Snowflake CoCo what you want, and it will help you create a full-stack Next.js application and deploy it directly to Snowflake.

In this hands-on lab, you'll build a customer churn risk dashboard from scratch using nothing but natural language prompts. You'll scaffold it, preview it locally, iterate on features, deploy it to Snowflake, and walk away with a live app, all in under 30 minutes.

What you'll do:

You'll experience the full describe → scaffold → preview → iterate → deploy → repeat development loop:

Describe — tell Cortex Code what you want in plain English

Scaffold — CoCo generates a production-ready Next.js project with Snowflake data access wired in

Preview — run the app locally to see it working against your data before anything goes live

Iterate — add a CSV download button, break out churn by region, refine the layout — all through follow-up prompts

Deploy — ship to Snowflake directly from Cortex Code. Choose serverless (sub-5-second startup, automatic idle suspend) or dedicated compute pools for heavier workloads. What runs on your machine is what runs in production — no surprises, no infra to provision

Repeat — make more changes, preview locally, deploy again. Once you have the foundation it’s a breeze to continue developing your application

Who this is for:

Developers, data engineers, data scientists, AI/ML engineers, BI & data analysts, and business users who want to build and ship internal data apps.