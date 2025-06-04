Don’t miss this chance to skill up with AI, advance your career, and get inspiration from industry speakers. Our virtual Americas Dev Day allows thousands of AI & ML engineers, data scientists, data engineers, analysts and developers to experience a taste of what happens at the one-day event in San Francisco each year.



The two luminary talks will be recordings from this year’s event, being held on June 4th, and chosen for their insights into AI. The bootcamp will help you skill up with agentic AI along with the chance to earn a custom badge to share on your social networks.