What Is Data Sovereignty? Challenges & Best Practices

Data sovereignty presents a number of challenges for organizations:
Complexity of navigating multiple jurisdictions
When an organization generates data in one country or region but stores or processes it somewhere else, it must be sure to follow the legal requirements in both jurisdictions. This becomes a much bigger challenge for companies operating globally, and potentially facing dozens of different legal frameworks with which they must comply. All of this complexity requires legal expertise and careful monitoring.
Cost of implementing localization requirements
Meeting data localization requirements can result in significant costs for organizations, including infrastructure, compliance and legal costs. In addition, operational inefficiencies caused by meeting these requirements can result in additional financial burden. Smaller organizations in particular can struggle to keep up with these financial demands.
Rapidly changing regulatory environment
Existing laws and regulations governing how data must be handled can change rapidly, and new jurisdictions around the world are likely to introduce their own regulatory frameworks over time. This rapidly evolving legal environment can be challenging for organizations to keep up with, as they must continuously monitor legislative changes in all the countries where they operate.
Tension between global operations and local restrictions
Data sovereignty requirements can make it harder for global organizations to conduct business—fragmented data sets hinder comprehensive data analysis, while regional restrictions on data can affect global product development. Organizations must find the middle ground between operational efficiency and data sovereignty compliance.