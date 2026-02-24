What Is Data Sovereignty? Challenges & Best Practices

Data sovereignty is complex, and organizations may take different approaches, but these best practices address the most common challenges:

1. Conduct regular data audits

Regular data audits help you stay on top of what data you have collected, where it is stored, how it moves and who can access it. By conducting an up-to-date inventory of all the physical locations where your data resides, you can identify the regional laws and regulations you must comply with. Make sure your audit includes production data, backups, development environments and data held by third parties.

2. Choose regional cloud hosting options

To help your organization maintain data within required geographic boundaries, select a cloud provider with established regional hosting capabilities, and that also offers contractual guarantees on data location. When evaluating a provider, confirm that its service agreements spell out clear commitments regarding data residency.

3. Implement strong encryption policies

Data encryption gives organizations control over who can access their data and when. While encryption doesn’t eliminate data sovereignty obligations, it does offer an additional level of protection should data cross borders inadvertently. Be sure to encrypt data both at rest and in transit, and maintain control of all encryption keys.

4. Monitor evolving local regulations

It is important to carefully monitor regulatory changes in all jurisdictions where your organization operates, and regularly assess how any changes could impact your business operations. The most comprehensive way to do this is to work with legal counsel in each location, but you can also consider subscribing to legal updates and joining industry groups.

5. Develop a compliance-first governance strategy

Don’t make data sovereignty considerations an afterthought—they should be baked into your operations from the beginning. Factor data sovereignty considerations into how you develop your products, which markets you decide to enter, and which vendors you choose to work with. Develop a data governance framework with clearly defined roles and responsibilities for employees tasked with sovereignty-related decision-making.

6. Partner with legal and compliance experts

In addition to establishing relationships with legal counsel in each jurisdiction where your organization operates, work with legal experts who have broad knowledge about global data protection laws. These experts have practical experience helping global organizations navigate the complex web of international data sovereignty requirements, and can even represent your organization in any enforcement proceedings with local governments.

7. Create a cross-border incident response plan

Develop an incident response plan for employees to follow in the event of a data breach or other compliance violation. Be sure to include data breach definitions for each region, contact information for the appropriate regional response teams, and clear escalation procedures. Include pre-approved notification templates for regulators and key stakeholders in all relevant languages. Conduct incident response drills on a regular basis to identify gaps or weaknesses before a true incident occurs.