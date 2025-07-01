European organizations face an increasingly complex challenge: how to harness the transformative power of data and AI while meeting stringent sovereignty requirements. The regulatory landscape demands solutions capable of keeping critical data within European borders without sacrificing innovation capabilities.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced the upcoming launch of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, launching by the end of 2025 in Brandenburg, Germany. We're excited that Snowflake will be a launch partner for this groundbreaking initiative, helping European customers unlock their data's potential while maintaining sovereignty.

A purpose-built solution for European sovereignty

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud addresses customers’ data residency and control concerns through architecture designed specifically for sovereignty:

Isolation from other AWS Regions enabling European sovereign infrastructure including stringent data residency, operational autonomy and resiliency requirements

Strong data protection capabilities to meet the needs of European governments, highly regulated customers in financial services and healthcare

Customers have full control of their data on AWS and determine where their data is stored, how it’s stored and who has access to it

Independent European operations enabling local persons to operate the cloud infrastructure

Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud: Simplicity meets sovereign-by-design

Snowflake’s partnership with AWS will allow organizations and businesses to innovate and transform existing products, experiences or services while meeting sovereignty requirements at the same time:

Accelerate AI adoption with confidence that their governed data foundation is able to address sovereignty requirements from day one

Streamline built-in sovereignty by leveraging infrastructure purpose built for European sovereignty frameworks

Maintain operational resilience through European operations

Future-ready their data strategy as sovereignty requirements continue to evolve

The path forward

For organizations considering their next-generation data and AI strategy, the AWS European Sovereign Cloud represents more than just another infrastructure option — it's a foundation for sovereign innovation in the EU. And by combining AWS's infrastructure capabilities with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, European customers will be able to utilize their entire data estate while maintaining robust levels of sovereignty and security.

We believe this collaboration will be particularly transformative for organizations that have been cautious about cloud adoption due to sovereignty concerns. Now they can access the same comprehensive Snowflake capabilities including analytics, data engineering, collaboration and AI capabilities that have transformed businesses globally, with the specific sovereignty capabilities they require.

Forward-looking statements

This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, which are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.