GDPR compliance can be extremely challenging without a well-thought-out database architecture, especially for handling the “right to erasure (right to be forgotten.)” Once an individual’s personal data is requested, organizations generally have 30, but in some cases up to 90 days, to delete the individual’s personal data from their database.

Organizations have to determine how data is forgotten, flagged, anonymized, or deleted, and they must have clear guidelines in place for data audits.

The foundation of a preparation effort should start with tagging all data, whether it is sensitive, non-sensitive, personal data, etc. Object tagging and data classification features of Snowflake can help you easily determine which data is important and tag it accordingly. Large organizations with massive volumes of data across multiple data lakes need an effective cataloging strategy to easily identify the personal data when the situation arises.

Any data architecture should be able to easily identify the personal data. There are multiple ways to do this. The most common approach is to organize the personal data in a separate account, database, schema, or at the table level.

For example, if a Snowflake customer’s table has 300 columns and 50 of them contain data the customer has identified as personal data, the customer can create two different tables (Customer_personal_data and Customer_Non_personal_data), and link them by using an unintelligent key. This way, the Customer_personal_data table can be dropped and all personal data deleted without compromising the Customer_Non_personal_data. Setting these parameters ahead of time saves the business from costly updates to an all-encompassing data table.

The entire data modeling of this is beyond the scope of this blog post. This overview is just to give an idea of the art of the possible and is mostly applicable for greenfield implementations.