United Rentals Equips 1,600+ Locations with Trusted Answers in Real Time

Before most people eat breakfast, United Rentals has dispatched tens of thousands of boom lifts, excavators and forklifts to construction sites, industrial facilities and municipal crews across three continents. A Fortune 300 company and the world’s largest equipment rental business, United Rentals runs over 1,600 locations with 24/7 support.

At that scale, every deployment decision turns on one question: What does the data say right now? Historically, answering those questions relied on pre-built reports and dashboards, which worked well for standard reporting but weren’t designed to answer every new question that arose. Any question outside the template meant either manually stitching data together in Excel or waiting on an analyst.

Frontline teams who relied on timely data often depended on others to answer new or unanticipated questions. For a company managing billions of dollars in equipment across more than 1,600 field locations, that lag showed up as slower responses and trends no one caught in time.