Uniper Builds a Data-First Business Strategy for Improved Decision-Making and AI Innovation
With Snowflake, Uniper has centralized key data sources, accelerated time to insight and built a robust foundation for smart, AI-powered decisions.
IndustryEnergy
LocationDüsseldorf, Germany
Ensuring consistent business performance in a volatile energy economy
Since 1879, society has relied on energy companies to power the world, fueling what matters most for billions of people: from heating homes and lighting up lives to ensuring global industry operates uninterrupted. But the challenges are a little different over a century later.
Today’s energy providers have to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population, while ensuring their services are affordable and compliant with rigorous sustainability requirements. In an increasingly volatile landscape, where supply chain disruption is common, that’s no small feat. Understanding risk and customer demand, and making the right decisions about how to generate or procure supply, requires a huge amount of timely insights.
Düsseldorf-based Uniper is a European energy company with global reach. With approximately 7,000 employees, it plays a key role in ensuring a secure energy supply in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the Netherlands. The company’s 18.5 gigawatts of power-generating capacity make it a mainstay of reliable power production. As a leading gas trader and one of Northwestern Europe’s most important LNG importers, the company’s broad procurement portfolio enhances supply security, while its investment in renewables, hydrogen and other low-carbon energy carriers continues to propel the transformation of the energy system.
To deliver across each of these touchpoints, Uniper has an IT strategy built around three key pillars: performance, resilience, and data and AI. To serve these pillars, the company needed a data and AI platform that would provide simplicity, seamless scalability and a secure foundation for an AI-powered future. Today, with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Uniper has improved efficiency, accelerated time to insight and built a robust foundation to support its truly data-driven culture.
Story highlights
Simplifying engineering with centralized, scalable data: With Snowflake, Uniper has transformed its data estate to create a more robust data ecosystem fit for the future.
Improving decision-making with faster time to insight: Greater scalability and faster analytics mean key data metrics are now delivered much earlier and more reliably allowing for more timely and informed decision-making.
Preparing for an AI-powered future with a data-first foundation: With clean, consolidated and connected data, Uniper has created a foundation for AI experimentation, using Snowflake CoCo to improve efficiencies across its power generation assets.
Tackling market volatility with data-driven agility
When an industry demands the ability to react to change at a moment’s notice, timely insights are essential. Uniper has data that covers everything from market trends, pricing and risk to the outputs of its own power generation. But it also had difficulty consolidating that data and gaining the speed to insight needed to make better business decisions.
The company set out to create a culture where data guides decision-making at all levels, shaping how people think, collaborate and act. At the heart of that culture, it needed a technically advanced, resilient data platform. One that could deliver high performance, operational efficiency, minimal complexity and a low total cost of ownership. It also had to support an ambitious business strategy and evolving market conditions, while providing the governance and scalable performance required to build future AI use cases. Uniper turned to Snowflake.
“In a highly volatile energy market, Snowflake provides us with a more resilient and scalable data backbone, ensuring that critical trading, risk and operational data is reliably available, consistent and actionable,” says Surya Pratap Ayyagari, Head of Data Delivery at Uniper. “As a managed service, it delivers these capabilities without creating engineering or operational overhead. That allows our team to stay focused on driving value and meeting the business’ data needs.”
By creating a clean, connected data foundation, Snowflake positions us to scale advanced analytics and AI use cases, which is critical for our business strategy in a fast moving market.”
Peter Boldt
Increasing efficiency to react at the speed of change
With a central data platform built on Snowflake, Uniper has migrated several key data sets to the cloud. The company’s most recent and ambitious undertaking has been to migrate its business-critical reporting platform, containing a huge amount of data for reporting, risk management, trading, prices, optimizations and business logic.
“We had a decade-old reporting platform which had served us really well, but it needed a revamp,” says Oliver Hinz, Project Manager and Scrum Master at Uniper. “We were fighting for every gigabyte of space, and it became a challenge to keep the lights on and resolve issues. That ate up lots of capacity we could have been using to develop our business.”
The migration to Snowflake took just a little over a year, and has resulted in lower costs and greater speed to insight. But perhaps the biggest benefit has been to productivity.
“Before, we had servers and databases that took days to scale up,” says Ayyagari. “Someone would have to organize adding a disk in one of our data centers. With Snowflake, it all happens in a single click, which means we can start working with data straight away.”
This speed has made a tangible difference to the daily activities of the company’s data teams, and the decision-makers who rely on that data, helping them to keep stride with market fluctuations as they happen. As Ayyagari explains, “No one buys the paper to read yesterday’s news.” Today, the business gets the headlines as they happen.
“Our teams previously had long waiting times for key data reports to be complete. Now we’ve gained a significant improvement in productivity,” Ayyagari says. “Key information is already available at the start of the business hours, so we can make fast and more informed decisions. They’re also having a great time working on the new platform and having the opportunity to innovate further.”
In addition, there’s also been a noticeable improvement in resilience. With the old infrastructure, the management of such a large volume of data very often slowed the whole system down. With Snowflake’s scalable architecture, Uniper can easily handle the huge amounts of trading information needed to make the best business decisions.
“Ultimately we’ve benefited through total cost of ownership, higher business engagement and by creating a foundation for AI, advanced analytics and a strong data-driven culture,” says Ayyagari.
Resilience is really important. Before, huge data sets could bring us to a halt, but with Snowflake we haven’t had noticeable downtime.”
Surya Pratap Ayyagari
Powering the future with generative AI
This strong foundation is an important step in Uniper’s growing focus on data and AI. It enables the company to make greater use of its data and explore innovation through artificial intelligence and machine learning. With Snowflake, Uniper now uses CoCo and Snowflake CoWork to drive new efficiencies across its power plants and analytics use cases.
Recently, the company built several agents to optimize operations at a UK power plant. These agents combine data about safety instructions, security concerns, failure incidents, market prices and maintenance schedules to identify the optimal times to conduct maintenance activities and suggest operational changes.
“The AI agents have helped our colleagues gain reliable information and instructions for critical operational tasks” says Ayyagari. “It saves countless hours that would have been spent parsing that information manually.”
Uniper’s users don’t only rely on CoCo to retrieve insights from huge amounts of structured and unstructured data. They also use it to investigate non-performant queries. With CoCo, the AI suggests fixes to the relevant SQL statements, which business users can do themselves, fostering a more self-service data culture throughout the organization.
Building a solid foundation for future operational stability
Over several years working with Snowflake, Uniper has laid the foundations for a data-first approach to business, and the results have been transformative. With a single version of truth, easily accessible to those who need it, and centralized governance, employees across the organization now seamlessly connect to the same information. The result is faster, truly data-driven decision-making that enables Uniper to better navigate market volatility and serve communities.
“Our colleagues can do more than they did in the past, because performance is so much better,” says Ayyagari. “We’re ready for growth, and we can now do AI at scale with CoCo, because we have the centralized, clean and governed data to do it reliably.”
Going forward, Uniper plans to use its huge amounts of historic and current data to do more predictive analysis of the energy market, helping the company stay one step ahead of change. And it will continue to implement GenAI use cases and uncover new efficiencies across the organization.
All of this comes back to the three pillars that help Uniper to serve communities and businesses, keep the world powered, and steer the transition to a cleaner energy ecosystem.
“Our three pillars are security, resilience, and data and AI,” says Ayyagari. “Snowflake supports all three. We have a secure and resilient data ecosystem, catering to our ever-growing data volume — and a platform to fuel a future of cutting-edge technologies and AI capabilities.”