Uniper Builds a Data-First Business Strategy for Improved Decision-Making and AI Innovation

With a central data platform built on Snowflake, Uniper has migrated several key data sets to the cloud. The company’s most recent and ambitious undertaking has been to migrate its business-critical reporting platform, containing a huge amount of data for reporting, risk management, trading, prices, optimizations and business logic.

“We had a decade-old reporting platform which had served us really well, but it needed a revamp,” says Oliver Hinz, Project Manager and Scrum Master at Uniper. “We were fighting for every gigabyte of space, and it became a challenge to keep the lights on and resolve issues. That ate up lots of capacity we could have been using to develop our business.”

The migration to Snowflake took just a little over a year, and has resulted in lower costs and greater speed to insight. But perhaps the biggest benefit has been to productivity.

“Before, we had servers and databases that took days to scale up,” says Ayyagari. “Someone would have to organize adding a disk in one of our data centers. With Snowflake, it all happens in a single click, which means we can start working with data straight away.”

This speed has made a tangible difference to the daily activities of the company’s data teams, and the decision-makers who rely on that data, helping them to keep stride with market fluctuations as they happen. As Ayyagari explains, “No one buys the paper to read yesterday’s news.” Today, the business gets the headlines as they happen.

“Our teams previously had long waiting times for key data reports to be complete. Now we’ve gained a significant improvement in productivity,” Ayyagari says. “Key information is already available at the start of the business hours, so we can make fast and more informed decisions. They’re also having a great time working on the new platform and having the opportunity to innovate further.”

In addition, there’s also been a noticeable improvement in resilience. With the old infrastructure, the management of such a large volume of data very often slowed the whole system down. With Snowflake’s scalable architecture, Uniper can easily handle the huge amounts of trading information needed to make the best business decisions.

“Ultimately we’ve benefited through total cost of ownership, higher business engagement and by creating a foundation for AI, advanced analytics and a strong data-driven culture,” says Ayyagari.