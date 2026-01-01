Foodics Provides a Feast of Insights to Help 39,000 Restaurants Succeed and Grow
With Snowflake, Foodics processes millions of daily reports to help its customers make smarter decisions — and find an edge in a hyper-competitive industry.
2MDaily reports for over 39,000 customers
80%More data analyzed
IndustryTechnology and Financial Services
LocationSaudi Arabia
A single source of insight for end-to-end restaurant operations
The restaurant industry is notoriously competitive, and success often relies on a number of different factors. Owners need to understand and keep up with changing customer preferences, monitor costs and stock levels, fend off new competition and find ways to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. All of this requires access to the right information at the right times.
Founded in 2014, Foodics is on a mission to deliver that information at speed and at scale by integrating every part of operations, finances and point-of-sale interactions into one seamless system. Today, the company powers over 39,000 restaurant branches, helping them to work smarter, serve faster and grow stronger.
“We’ve created an ecosystem that helps restaurant owners manage their business from end to end,” says Mohammed Radwan, Director of Engineering at Foodics. “That’s everything from customer insights to stock levels and financials. It’s a single cockpit, provided by a single partner dedicated to their success.”
Foodics applies vast amounts of data to provide the near real-time visibility its customers need. This data also powers the company’s internal operations, shaping product strategy and enhancing operational excellence and efficiency. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), provides the foundation for all of these data-driven capabilities — helping Foodics run smoothly and empower customers with rich insights that sharpen their competitive edge.
Story highlights
Snowflake’s reliability satisfies Foodics’ long-term needs: With Snowflake, Foodics can scale at will and provide insights in near real time to its tens of thousands of customers without constraints.
Features and flows save time and effort for data engineers: Snowflake’s built-in functionality, like its custom ODBC driver, enables engineers to ingest and manipulate data without having to alter code, which has reduced risk, saved time and simplified workflows.
Strong partnership delivers ongoing optimizations and value: Monthly meetings with Snowflake help Foodics optimize its AI Data Cloud use and introduce new features to further refine its processes.
2 million daily reports help over 39,000 customers make smarter decisions
With growth as a goal, Foodics wanted to establish a long-term relationship with a data provider that could both meet its needs today and support its future ambitions.
Snowflake had a list of benefits that would enable Foodics to deliver timely, accurate insights to its growing customer base. Its Secure Data Sharing capability allows the company’s different departments to use data in their own ecosystems, while also easily sharing and aggregating data between teams to gain more in-depth insights.
In addition, the AI Data Cloud’s ability to seamlessly scale and separate storage and compute made it perfectly placed to support the company’s growth ambitions while keeping costs low.
Above all else, though, was Snowflake’s reliability. To serve its customers with near real-time insights into operations, Foodics needed a system that can work with huge amounts of data quickly and reliably. With Snowflake, the company can analyze 80% more data, issuing 2 million daily reports for over 30,000 customers and running 3 million jobs a day to empower faster, smarter decision-making. What’s more, it can do so at a lower cost, with less effort and engineering time spent on analysis and reporting has been halved.
“We process lots of data, on a daily, hourly or minute-by-minute basis to provide analysis for our customers,” says Radwan. “With the systems we were using before, we had lots of hiccups. With Snowflake, we’ve not had a single problem around reading data. That's what makes us confident that Snowflake will be able to support us in the future as well.”
We can’t afford to have our customers complaining about slow time to insight or outdated data. We needed something that’s dependable and won’t compromise the user experience, and Snowflake provides that.”
Mohammed Radwan
A simple recipe for helping restaurants thrive
As well as reliability, Snowflake offers a range of features that make life simpler for Foodics data engineers.
“The flows Snowflake provides makes it very easy for our engineers to work quickly,” says Radwan. “The logic that you’d normally implement in your code can be implemented within Snowflake, so you don’t have to compromise things. It’s one-of-a-kind from my perspective; it’s like programming through the database, not just reading and writing data.”
One example of Snowflake’s inherent simplicity is the way Foodics uses the AI Data Cloud’s custom ODBC driver, a pre-built integration that seamlessly connects its applications with live Snowflake data. This enables the company to serve insights to its customers at speed and scale, and it could have required a significant amount of integration work.
“The custom ODBC driver is embedded directly into our system, which means we don’t have to change a lot of code,” says Radwan. “We were worried at first that we might have to spend a lot of time making significant changes, but when Snowflake showed us how it worked, we realized there was a big benefit in the time we’d save that could be redirected to adding value in other areas.”
Ready-to-order predictive insights into tomorrow’s industry
This architecture enables Foodics to deliver insights that provide huge benefits to its customers. With a near real-time view of operations, they can flag anomalies in day-to-day activities and act immediately, while longer-term trends can inform more strategic decisions. Detailed information into customer habits can help to customize loyalty rewards to save money and improve satisfaction. More importantly, Foodics can apply AI to the data in Snowflake and give its customers predictive insights that deliver an entirely new dimension of value.
“Analysis and insights are crucial for any business, but it’s more important to have a glimpse into the future,” says Radwan. “With AI, we’re not just helping our clients understand their business performance, we’re helping them to predict how customer behaviors will change over time and understand what areas will need attention to meet and exceed their goals.”
This level of insight is also available to those simply thinking of opening a restaurant. With visibility of demographics, seasonal trends, pricing and other factors from Foodics’ ecosystem, strategic business decisions can take place early, informed by reliable, proven data collected from tens of thousands of customers. It’s exactly what’s needed to gain an edge in such a competitive market.
A roadmap for the future of dining
With Snowflake at the heart of its insights engine, Foodics is looking forward to expanding its capabilities and exploring new functionalities, aided by a hands-on relationship with its Snowflake account manager.
“We have direct contact with Snowflake, and our account manager is always there whenever we send him a question, have a concern or want to discuss something,” says Radwan. “The support is brilliant, and I’ve never seen it from any other system. To have a dedicated person who proposes enhancements, has monthly calls, and suggests new features and improvements — it’s beyond excellent.”
In this relationship, and with Snowflake in general, Foodics has found the long-term solution it — and the customers it serves — needed to grow and succeed.
“Snowflake plays a huge role in our ecosystem, both internally and externally,” says Radwan. “The support we get, the resilience of the system and its features allow us to help our customers now, but also ensures that we’re ready for the future — it’s a solution we can rely on.”
We were looking for a solid, long-term relationship that enables us to grow our business. The level of understanding and support we had from Snowflake exceeded our expectations.”