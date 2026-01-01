Foodics Provides a Feast of Insights to Help 39,000 Restaurants Succeed and Grow

The restaurant industry is notoriously competitive, and success often relies on a number of different factors. Owners need to understand and keep up with changing customer preferences, monitor costs and stock levels, fend off new competition and find ways to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. All of this requires access to the right information at the right times.

Founded in 2014, Foodics is on a mission to deliver that information at speed and at scale by integrating every part of operations, finances and point-of-sale interactions into one seamless system. Today, the company powers over 39,000 restaurant branches, helping them to work smarter, serve faster and grow stronger.

“We’ve created an ecosystem that helps restaurant owners manage their business from end to end,” says Mohammed Radwan, Director of Engineering at Foodics. “That’s everything from customer insights to stock levels and financials. It’s a single cockpit, provided by a single partner dedicated to their success.”

Foodics applies vast amounts of data to provide the near real-time visibility its customers need. This data also powers the company’s internal operations, shaping product strategy and enhancing operational excellence and efficiency. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), provides the foundation for all of these data-driven capabilities — helping Foodics run smoothly and empower customers with rich insights that sharpen their competitive edge.