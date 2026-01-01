evolv Consulting Delivers 60+ Business Days of Work in Just 20 With Snowflake

For a consulting firm, the demo is everything. It's how evolv Consulting shows clients — from banks and healthcare systems to manufacturers and retailers — what's possible with data and AI transformation.

But building these demos took weeks, creating a significant backlog for the more than 300 evolv practitioners dedicated to client delivery. Every new request threatened to pull the team away from active, high-value client work.

While evolv had tried other AI coding tools, they all shared a critical limitation: None provided direct access to Snowflake in a single, unified workflow.