evolv Consulting Delivers 60+ Business Days of Work in Just 20 With Snowflake
AI SUMMARY
Using Snowflake CoCo, evolv Consulting achieves:
Faster demo development and delivery
Unified, AI-native workflows
Accelerated client pipeline
This summary was created with Snowflake CoCo and reviewed by an editor.
The challenge
For a consulting firm, the demo is everything. It's how evolv Consulting shows clients — from banks and healthcare systems to manufacturers and retailers — what's possible with data and AI transformation.
But building these demos took weeks, creating a significant backlog for the more than 300 evolv practitioners dedicated to client delivery. Every new request threatened to pull the team away from active, high-value client work.
While evolv had tried other AI coding tools, they all shared a critical limitation: None provided direct access to Snowflake in a single, unified workflow.
Being able to show our customers the cutting edge of modern AI and data analytics in just a matter of minutes with Snowflake CoCo has been a game changer for us."
Trent Foley
The solution
When Snowflake CoCo became available, evolv didn't wait. A partner notified the team, and leadership and practitioners started building the same day.
CoCo’s text-based Command Line Interface (CLI) immediately set it apart. Direct access to file systems, Git repositories and Snowflake all at once removed the friction that had been slowing the team down.
The Snowflake connection was, in the team's words, "the big value add." For hundreds of evolv practitioners, that's a tool they can use and scale every day.
3xFaster production and deployment
The impact
In 20 days, the team delivered 500 hours of work with CoCo — including clearing the backlog of accelerators and client demos. Builds that once took multiple weeks now shipped in hours.
evolv continues to bring the latest AI innovations to their clients — all inside Snowflake. Now, the company demonstrates live how customers can interact with data through a chat-style interface, with an agent on top and pre-built dashboards already in the mix.
The impact isn't only about speed. It's about opportunity. Every demo the team builds and delivers faster is another client conversation, another chance to help their customers “leap into the new frontier.” With the backlog cleared and builds now shipping faster than ever before, evolv's team is just getting started.
Snowflake CoCo is driving incredible opportunity and value not just for us, but also for our customers by showing what's possible.”
Trent Foley
Additional resources
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INDUSTRY
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
AI, Analytics, Data Engineering, Applications & Collaboration
LOCATION
Dallas, Texas
Snowflake capabilities