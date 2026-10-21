Companies are gaining access to more intelligence, but they risk losing control over it. Much of workplace AI is still adopted by one person, assistant or model at a time. That creates three forms of dependency: reliance on a single model provider, loss of control over the data and traces generated by agents, and limited visibility into costs and behavior.

The traces matter. They capture how work was completed: the instructions, context, model and tool choices, outputs and human feedback. Over time, that record may become one of the company's most valuable AI assets, helping it evaluate workflows and develop systems tailored to how it actually operates. Companies shouldn't give that asset away by default.

My co-founder, Gabriel Hubert, and I had seen the growing pains of coordination while working at Stripe, as it grew from roughly 150 people into a much larger organization. Information gets lost, decisions become harder to trace and teams stop sharing the same context. When LLMs became capable enough for serious work, our hypothesis was that companies didn't need another model. They needed a shared layer between humans, company data, existing systems and the available models.

Dust is that layer. It lets teams work collaboratively with AI, switch among supported frontier and open source models, and govern the context, agents and traces their work generates. What one person builds can become a reusable company capability without becoming dependent on a single source of intelligence.