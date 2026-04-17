Snowflake Startup Spotlight: Sema4.ai

Welcome to Snowflake’s Startup Spotlight, where we ask startup founders about the problems they’re solving, the apps they’re building and the lessons they’ve learned during their startup journey. In this edition, meet Sema4.ai Co-Founder Paul Codding and learn how his company is hoping to unlock employees’ institutional knowledge by allowing every business expert to become an AI agent creator.

What inspired you and your team to create Sema4.ai?

What drives me is seeing business users — the domain experts who truly understand their processes — finally get the tools to transform their expertise into intelligent automation. Throughout my career at AWS and Cloudera, I watched business professionals struggle to translate their knowledge into technology solutions, always dependent on scarce, highly technical resources. The breakthrough moment came when we realized AI agents could be defined in natural language by the people who know the work best. That's what inspired us to start Sema4.ai: democratizing AI agent creation so every business expert can become an automation builder.

What do you feel sets Sema4.ai apart from other agent-based solutions?

While others focus on simple, conversational agents, we enable agents to actually understand complex documents, perform mathematical analysis on real, enterprise-scale data and integrate insights across structured and unstructured data sources. Our agents don't just chat about data — they work with it, transform it and use it to automate complete business processes. This is the difference between AI that talks and AI that works.

Why did you choose to build your business on Snowflake?

The Snowflake Native App Framework revolutionized what's possible for enterprise AI deployment. We deploy AI agents directly where enterprise data lives. Our agents run natively in Snowflake using Snowflake Cortex AI, accessing customer data with zero-copy architecture while maintaining Snowflake’s security boundaries. We can deliver "from idea to production” in days rather than months, fundamentally changing how enterprises adopt AI agents.

How has working with Snowflake shaped Sema4.ai’s growth?

Fast and simplified sales cycles and global GTM exposure are transformational for us. With Snowflake, the procurement friction that typically adds three to six months to AI deployments simply disappears: Customers purchase Sema4.ai using their existing Snowflake spend, bypassing lengthy legal and procurement cycles. Meanwhile, the exposure to Snowflake's 12,000+ customer base gives us immediate access to enterprises in financial services, healthcare and government who need AI agents but can't compromise on security or compliance. We're reaching customers in highly regulated industries who would never consider traditional cloud AI solutions and opening markets that would have taken us months to penetrate through traditional enterprise sales.

How is AI impacting your startup’s development strategy and processes?

Two breakthroughs have been game-changing: reasoning models that can handle complex, multistep work, and development speeds that let us go from idea to working prototype in days, not months.

Reasoning models have unlocked automation for business processes that were previously impossible, as they require contextual judgment calls and exception handling. Our agents don't just follow scripts; they actually understand the work and adapt to new situations. This means we're not just competing with other software companies — we're competing with manual processes that have never been automated.

The speed of innovation has completely reimagined our roadmap. Features we thought were months out are shipping in weeks because we can rapidly prototype and validate with real customers.

As a startup founder, what’s your perspective on the rapidly changing AI landscape?

The most exciting development is the emergence of reasoning models that can follow complex business logic consistently, which was the missing piece for enterprise AI agents. But the real impact comes when these reasoning capabilities can access and effectively use enterprise data by combining information from databases, documents and files in real time to make informed decisions.

What concerns me is the focus on model capabilities rather than enterprise readiness. Security, governance and data integration matter for business adoption. Some AI solutions can't effectively work with the messy, multisource data that defines real business processes. Without the ability to seamlessly combine and analyze data from disparate sources, even the smartest models are limited to surface-level tasks.

What’s on the horizon for Sema4.ai?

We're unlocking automation for business processes that have been impossible to automate until now. The key is combining AI reasoning, live enterprise data and document intelligence to handle complex, multistep workflows that require human-like judgment across multiple systems and document types — things like financial reconciliation, contract reviews or quote to cash. In five years, the question won't be “Can we automate this?” but “Why haven't we automated this yet?” We're moving from automating individual tasks to automating entire business processes.



Learn more about Sema4.ai’s agents and automation tools at sema4.ai or try its agent platform on Snowflake Marketplace. If you’re a startup building on Snowflake, check out the Snowflake for Startups program for info on how Snowflake can support your goals.