First came enterprise search. Then came copilots. Now we're in the era of the agentic enterprise, where AI moves beyond answering questions to actively executing workflows, triggering decisions and operating autonomously across systems. But agents are only as good as the context they operate in, and without governed, cross-domain enterprise data, even the smartest agents fall short. Snowflake is uniquely positioned to bring the agentic control plane needed to turn all of this intelligence into action.

As AI grows more capable, partnerships become even more important. No single company can build every model, every vertical application or every industry-specific workflow. Rather, the agentic enterprise will be built by a partner ecosystem. Partners are how Snowflake's platform addresses real customer outcomes across industries, geographies and use cases that no company could address alone.

Putting real capital behind partner success

Snowflake Board Member Teresa Briggs put it clearly earlier this year: We are moving from "partners around the business" to "partners inside the strategy." That's a commitment that comes with real capital behind it.

In FY 2026, Snowflake deployed over $120 million to our partner ecosystem. This has more than doubled since FY 2024. This is a strategic bet that the partners building with Snowflake today are the ones who will define enterprise AI outcomes for years to come.

To back that bet, we are rolling out the most comprehensive update to the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) in years.

What we're changing and why it's a mutual bet

The SPN program enhancements focus on three things every partner needs to win in the agentic era: the ability to build differentiated solutions, the tools to go to market effectively and the structure to scale.

The program changes taking effect November 2, 2026 below reflect a mutual bet. Snowflake is investing more capital, comarketing and sales support while requiring partners to meet a higher bar including adopting Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork and Snowflake Cortex AI. This alignment is intended to drive exceptional customer outcomes.

Build: More resources, higher impact

We are expanding the resources available for partners to build differentiated solutions, helping accelerate delivery times, boost conversion rates and shorten evaluation windows.

To ensure consistent success across customer projects, we are standardizing the use of Snowflake CoCo for Data Cloud Services partners, backed by a new CoCo Foundational Accreditation so your teams have access to practical expertise. We’ve also expanded demo and development credits up to 5x for Services partners and extended credit expiration from monthly to annually, giving you the flexibility to build, test and prove value on your own timeline.

To signal readiness for the agentic enterprise, Elite Data Cloud Product partners are required to embed Cortex AI capabilities and complete Ready Tech Validation, supported by an optional Build Foundational Course recommended for team skill development. We look forward to seeing how these added resources fuel our partners’ growth and bring value to our joint customers.

Go to market: Audiences that matter

We are strengthening our comarketing infrastructure to support partners at every stage of the lifecycle, from initial launch to go-to-market execution. Working with Snowflake, partners gain a global stage to showcase their expertise directly to enterprise customers.

Tiered partners will be eligible for Snowflake Partner Awards and high-visibility presence at major Snowflake events. These partners can also publish cobranded content such as customer case studies, blogs and socials, connecting their brand with our most valuable audiences.

The goal is simple: When you build something impactful on Snowflake, we want to help you reach our audience to share that value. We look forward to amplifying your stories and celebrating our shared wins together on the global stage.

Scale: A global framework that reflects regional realities

Enterprise ecosystems don't operate the same way in every market, so we’ve evolved our global tier structure to feature regional zones. This update creates a level playing field, allowing international partners to unlock top program benefits using metrics tailored to their specific regions.

The agentic enterprise opportunity is global, and every partner should have the platform and support to build a successful practice on Snowflake. This new framework reflects our commitment to meeting you where you are and helping you scale on your terms.

Impact in action

The impact of these enhancements is already clear across our ecosystem. For example, Elite Services partner CitiusTech used Snowflake CoCo to accelerate an enterprise migration for a major health insurance company. CitiusTech’s CEO, Dhaval Shah, notes that their use of CoCo cut job refactoring time from three to five days to just two to four hours, shrinking the overall timeline from 7.5 months to 2.5 months.

Similarly, John Messina, Head of Revenue at Hex, shares, "Collaborating with Snowflake to build Cortex AI Functions into our agentic workflows has been a total game changer. We saw immediate results by seamlessly routing complex analytical prompts to Snowflake with near-zero setup friction for users: Over 30 customer accounts adopted Cortex AI Functions within the first two weeks, pacing us toward a seven-figure consumption boost. Snowflake’s team proactively brings creative, out-of-the-box ideas that help us elevate our product experience while directly driving high-value warehouse and token consumption."1

Building the future together

The agentic enterprise is taking shape right now across every industry. Snowflake is proud to provide the underlying platform, dedicated program investments and comarketing to help accelerate time to value. We invite you to contribute your vertical expertise, unique capabilities and trusted customer relationships so we can deliver extraordinary outcomes for our joint customers, together.

Already a Snowflake partner? Join us for a live webinar on September 16 (APJ) or September 17 (AMS and EMEA) to learn more about the SPN program updates. Register today.

Review the full program enhancements in the SPN portal. New benefits and requirements take effect November 2, 2026.

Not yet a partner? Join the Snowflake Partner Network to unlock resources, co-innovation opportunities and go-to-market support today.