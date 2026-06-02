Snowflake CoWork: The Personal Work Agent for Every Knowledge Worker

Figure 4: Generate reports and presentations automatically.

Over time, organizations will build a library of trusted automations and reusable workflows. For example, a sales ops manager could describe a workflow such as: "Pull pipeline changes by region, flag deals that slipped stage, and draft a summary email for leadership." Teams can share this skill with others in the organization, driving productivity for all. Users can easily discover these skills, creating shared operational knowledge rather than one-person workarounds locked away in someone's notes.

Runs proactively

The most valuable agent work happens before anyone asks.

Consider a VP of sales on a Monday morning. Before a single question is asked, the agent will have already surfaced three at-risk renewals, flagged a consumption drop at a top account and drafted a check-in email for the account executive, based on overnight analysis across customer and operational data. No dashboard was checked. No analyst was pinged.

Automations and time-based subscriptions (coming in public preview soon) make this possible. CoWork will run in the background, checking for specific conditions, identifying anomalies and providing timely updates via email, Slack or mobile alerts.

One simple configuration: "Every Monday, compare each account's consumption to the prior week. If any drops more than 20%, brief me with the root cause and recommended action." The agent will handle the rest.

This is the difference between a dashboard you check and an agent that checks for you.

Some business problems cannot be solved in a single interaction. They require longer-running analysis, coordination across systems and iterative reasoning. Async Agent API (generally available soon) will allow agents to work on complex tasks that may take a few minutes or hours to complete, while continuing to run asynchronously in the background. This enables knowledge workers to delegate complex investigations and workflows to CoWork with minimal guidance.

Together, these capabilities will transform AI from a question-and-answer interface into a proactive work partner that helps teams move faster and stay ahead of what matters.

Builds shareable team knowledge

One-off answers do not scale. CoWork outputs will now be reusable across organizations.

Artifacts (set for general availability soon) will let users save and share robust outputs, including analyses, charts and entire conversation histories, preserving all original context. Every artifact will stay live: It will refresh with the latest data and respect role-based access (RBAC) per viewer. A finding from one analyst will become a starting point for the next, not a screenshot buried in a slide deck.