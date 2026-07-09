Why Marketers Need to Own Their AI Context Layer

On intellectual differentiation, the co-opt economy, and why the age of AI demands marketers craft and own their contextual advantage.

I'm a lifelong Bostonian and have watched avidly as the “City of Champions” raised banner after banner to the rafters; a total of 13 sporting championships in this century alone. Championship teams worked feverishly to develop (and protect) proprietary intelligence that drove their success: scouting models, draft strategies, coaching routines and playbooks. Edges fiercely protected, separating winners from losers far before game performance; the most valuable IP that any GM can create, vaulted and locked.

Now imagine a front office team who has spent years researching, building, executing and measuring, only to discover their strategy is being absorbed into a shared intelligence layer used by other teams in the league. Their once distinguished competitive advantage becomes the league average nearly overnight. No GM in professional sports would tolerate that for a second. But in marketing, it's happening every day, and the mechanism is almost invisible to most teams in the field.

The co-opt economy is coming for your brand

I often hear from brands, “our vendor is privacy safe” or “they anonymize all of the data, so we must be fine.” Make no mistake: What I’m talking about doesn't violate your privacy policies; it won't trigger data loss prevention and is perhaps overlooked in your vendor risk assessments. It hides in terms-of-service language granting platforms broad, royalty-free rights to use, modify and reproduce your customer data (your audience behaviors, engagement signals, conversion patterns) to "improve services." What that improves is a shared model that benefits every other brand on the platform, including your competitors. Many modern marketing platforms will tout that anonymization protects individual consumer identity and security, which may be true, but it does little to protect your brand's strategic patterns, your conversion signals and your audience intelligence. These, of course, are the same signals helping your partners train systems for their benefit, and in many cases, every other client on their platform.

I call this “the co-opt solution economy” — the extraction of brand IP through platform ingestion, often disguised as features in modern marketing, advertising and sales platforms. The co-opt economy doesn’t announce itself but for the past two decades has operated quietly, contractually and at scale. However, as we move from conventional to AI-driven marketing, the stakes become multiplicatively more dangerous for brands. The accumulated intelligence about how your brand defines intent, what loyalty means in your market, which signals matter and which are noise will now power AI. The same context that should make AI output distinctly yours may run the risk of helping your competitors.

As AI agents begin making decisions, generating content and orchestrating customer journeys, owning and protecting that context becomes essential. Brands that surrender it to a vendor's shared model no longer own the advantage. They subscribe to it.

The alternative is simpler, less risky and more strategic: Own your context, protect it structurally and drive true brand differentiation on your terms.

The co-opt economy is coming for your brand:

