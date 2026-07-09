Why Marketers Need to Own Their AI Context Layer

On intellectual differentiation, the co-opt economy, and why the age of AI demands marketers craft and own their contextual advantage.
I'm a lifelong Bostonian and have watched avidly as the “City of Champions” raised banner after banner to the rafters; a total of 13 sporting championships in this century alone. Championship teams worked feverishly to develop (and protect) proprietary intelligence that drove their success: scouting models, draft strategies, coaching routines and playbooks. Edges fiercely protected, separating winners from losers far before game performance; the most valuable IP that any GM can create, vaulted and locked.
Now imagine a front office team who has spent years researching, building, executing and measuring, only to discover their strategy is being absorbed into a shared intelligence layer used by other teams in the league. Their once distinguished competitive advantage becomes the league average nearly overnight. No GM in professional sports would tolerate that for a second. But in marketing, it's happening every day, and the mechanism is almost invisible to most teams in the field.
The co-opt economy is coming for your brand
I often hear from brands, “our vendor is privacy safe” or “they anonymize all of the data, so we must be fine.” Make no mistake: What I’m talking about doesn't violate your privacy policies; it won't trigger data loss prevention and is perhaps overlooked in your vendor risk assessments. It hides in terms-of-service language granting platforms broad, royalty-free rights to use, modify and reproduce your customer data (your audience behaviors, engagement signals, conversion patterns) to "improve services." What that improves is a shared model that benefits every other brand on the platform, including your competitors. Many modern marketing platforms will tout that anonymization protects individual consumer identity and security, which may be true, but it does little to protect your brand's strategic patterns, your conversion signals and your audience intelligence. These, of course, are the same signals helping your partners train systems for their benefit, and in many cases, every other client on their platform.
I call this “the co-opt solution economy” — the extraction of brand IP through platform ingestion, often disguised as features in modern marketing, advertising and sales platforms. The co-opt economy doesn’t announce itself but for the past two decades has operated quietly, contractually and at scale. However, as we move from conventional to AI-driven marketing, the stakes become multiplicatively more dangerous for brands. The accumulated intelligence about how your brand defines intent, what loyalty means in your market, which signals matter and which are noise will now power AI. The same context that should make AI output distinctly yours may run the risk of helping your competitors.
As AI agents begin making decisions, generating content and orchestrating customer journeys, owning and protecting that context becomes essential. Brands that surrender it to a vendor's shared model no longer own the advantage. They subscribe to it.
The alternative is simpler, less risky and more strategic: Own your context, protect it structurally and drive true brand differentiation on your terms.
The co-opt economy is coming for your brand:
What winning brands will own: Context
What do we mean by context or context layer? It's the manifestation of your intellectual property, vernacular and differentiating characteristics that make your organization unique: definition and discovery of "high-intent signal," what "loyalty" means in your market(s), the behaviors that predict churn, how your brand speaks and even your compliance boundaries. It's the semantic DNA of your business. The more I talk to marketing leaders, especially in regulated industries, the clearer it becomes: The context layer is emerging as one of the most strategic assets a brand can own. Naturally it stands to reason that it should never be co-opted or commoditized, but rather built, curated and connected with an ecosystem that brings their solutions to your context.
Making this real, consider two banks with similar customer data, both trying to reduce attrition.
“Platform Bank” relies on a vendor-defined context layer. Their platforms decide what "at-risk" means, what engagement signals matter and what timing logic to apply — amalgamated in part by other brands using their services in addition to Platform Bank’s own. It's convenient, possibly turnkey, but it’s helping them and their competitors race toward average. The intelligence powering them was derived from shared or co-opted context.
“Ownership Bank” builds its own context layer. Its views are anything but generic or average. Its proprietary behavioral signature has been developed through years of experience and refinement, including how the bank defines value, loyalty and customer engagement through the lens of customer relationships. When Ownership Bank applies AI, the outputs are grounded in intelligence that is uniquely its own, consistent across their agentic horizons.
Brands like Ownership Bank have the strategic latitude to interoperate LLMs, bring in new partners and adopt new capabilities on their durable context that continues to grow with every interaction and keep it protected by bringing models and partners to them. In our early era of AI experimentation this pattern is giving safe velocity and optionality to those discovering their future truths without lock-in risks as well.
Scott Brinker, Analyst at chiefmartec, and Frans Riemersma, Founder Analyst at Martech Tribe, validate the importance of context beyond theory. In the “State of Martech 2026” report, Brinker and Riemersma identify context engineering as a key competency of this era; disciplined curation, structuring and delivery of the right information to AI agents. Undoubtedly the context creates value, but governance and protection are what may inform those who will gain the leadership advantage from their efforts.
The macro message, that context is the differentiator, harnesses the importance of a brand’s authentic voice coming through AI as opposed to commoditized output.
"Context engineering is where company knowledge becomes machine-readable and customer understanding becomes actionable. The product catalog that an AI agent can query in real time. The brand voice skills that shape its tone. The governance rules that stop it from promising something you can’t deliver."
—State of Martech 2026
When you outsource that interpretive layer to a vendor's ownership, or worse, allow it to be co-opted, you don't just lose operational control. You lose brand destiny.
The context layer isn't a product you buy. It's the accumulated interpretive intelligence of your organization — the semantic DNA of your business.
The better way: Build the context layer you own
Contrary to what some early AI explorers believe, the model isn’t the moat. The moat is context.
This opportunity isn't reserved for the largest brands with the deepest engineering benches. Any organization can build and own a context layer by defining its business intelligence, governing it in its own environment and bringing models and partners to it over time; namely those who support this pattern. As Baris Gultekin, Vice President of AI at Snowflake, puts it, “Bring AI to your data, not data to AI.” The premise is simple and the same applies to context: Bring the ecosystem to you, not your data and context to the ecosystem.
Whether it’s one LLM that is exceptional in creative and content generation or another that builds workflow and informs go-to-market strategy, when designed optimally the context layer is the interoperable foundation for your brand’s future. Today, that's not theoretical: Snowflake runs models from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta, Mistral, DeepSeek and others inside Snowflake’s governance perimeter. Models provide tremendous utility to marketing, analytic and strategy teams today, and can become interchangeable utilities without sacrificing the right tool for each job or allowing the value to be abstracted or averaged.
This approach also supports those brands that are prioritizing responsible AI. Governance policies, auditability and regulatory controls become part of the context layer itself, allowing organizations to maintain oversight while preserving flexibility. Luke Ambrosetti, Snowflake's AI Architect for Marketing & Advertisers, frames the implication this way: "Every marketer needs to become AI aware to survive. The competitive edge goes to the ones who become truly AI fluent to build and own their context layer, because that's what lets them grow and defend their brand." AI fluency is what turns data and AI from generic, interchangeable utilities into a brand-specific advantage. The models are composable; the context is the asset that compounds. Marketers who can encode their own definitions, signals, judgment, and their compliance and governance rules, build context no platform can hand them out of the box, and a responsible AI foundation no vendor can replicate.
The brands that win won't be the ones with the best models. They'll be the ones with the most authentic context and the deepest self-knowledge encoded into the fabric of how they work and responsibly scale.
Scaling differentiation: The resonance flywheel
So what does this look like in practice?
If context is the strategic asset of the AI era, how do you begin owning it? Start here.
Own the definitions: Identify the path you're on today. If your customer definitions, business rules and decision logic live inside or are solely defined by a vendor platform, you have a dependency, not a strategy. Bring them into an environment you govern with intelligence definitions you create and maintain. Snowflake® Horizon Context makes this straightforward. Marketing teams can define shared business logic in plain language, no code required, and those definitions become the governed foundation that every person, tool and AI agent in your organization operates from.
Demand model separability: Can you swap your model without losing your accumulated intelligence? Your intelligence should survive model changes. If switching models means losing accumulated context, you've tied your intelligence layer to a utility. Pivot to durable ownership.
Bring partners to your context, composably: Organizations have traditionally sent their data into a partner's environment, their models, their governance and even resolved to their schemas, often abstracting independent nuance. Instead, bring partners and applications to your governed foundation. Your context layer protects and promotes your IP. Celebrate and prioritize partners who share your interests of protection and supported differentiation. The best partners will embrace this because it makes their products more valuable. An activation partner grounded in your context delivers results a generic tool never could, and contributes their own proprietary intelligence to enrich yours. This is composability in the AI era.
Put agents to work, grounded in your contextual truth: Ground agents in your business definitions, governance and operational knowledge so every recommendation reflects your intelligence, not generic assumptions. Snowflake CoWork puts an agent in the hands of every knowledge worker in your organization and empowers them with your context. When an agent draws from the context layer your team has built, every recommendation reflects your business intelligence. When your marketing team asks an agent to identify at-risk segments, it’s your risk definition. Same context, many applications, always yours.
The brands that win the AI era won't be those with the best models. They'll be those with the deepest self-knowledge encoded into systems they actually own.
The choice
Every era in marketing has rewarded brands (and professional sports teams!) that invested in assets they controlled. In the digital era, it was data and connection. In the privacy era, it was direct customer relationships and trust. In the AI era, it's context and composability.
The simple question remains: Will you own your customer context, or relinquish its leverage to those who stand to benefit from it?
Your context layer is your playbook. Own it.
If you're a marketing leader ready to own your context layer, we're here to help strategize. Marketing ops and data engineering teams, we’re here to help you define and execute your context layer development in an environment you actually control. That path is more accessible than it was even six months ago. And if you're a technology provider who respects your customers' intelligence rather than absorbing it, send me your privacy policy. I want to work with you to help marketers own what’s theirs.