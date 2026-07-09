We are thrilled to announce the private preview availability of OpenAI GPT 5.6, OpenAI's latest model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with OpenAI, we're providing same-day availability of OpenAI GPT 5.6 in private preview. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Snowflake Cortex AI Functions and Cortex REST API and coming soon for Snowflake CoCo and Snowflake CoWork.

OpenAI GPT 5.6

GPT-5.6 is OpenAI's most capable series of frontier models to date, providing notable improvements in agentic coding, computer use, and knowledge work. GPT 5.6 Sol is OpenAI’s strongest model yet bringing improved capabilities in coding, biology and cybersecurity. Terra, a balanced model for everyday work; and Luna, a fast and affordable model. Terra has competitive performance compared to GPT‑5.5 while being 2x cheaper and Luna brings strong capability at a lower cost.