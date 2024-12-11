Prioritization: The Pivot Point from POC to Production

However, the challenge is knowing where to start. And, the answer lies in the prework: It’s what you do before you even fire up the tool. Imagine building a house without the plans. But even before the architect puts pencil to paper, there is a wish list of features for the dream house. How do you envision your life in the house? “Well, we’d like to take advantage of the gorgeous view the property has. To maximize the view, we’d like large picture windows or a wraparound porch. We’d also like to ensure the livability of the house with plenty of storage, so don’t forget the closet space.” Having recently gone through this process, I know it well. My wish list was long.

Then the hard part comes. You’ve got a budget and likely a set of rules to follow, such as the building code or the neighborhood ordinances. Constraints require making hard choices and prioritizing certain features over others. Ideally, you can start with a solid foundation and key features and allow for some of the others to be added in later. And maybe you’ll have to learn how to do some things yourself so that your desired features become DIY projects. But likely some of these projects will not see the light of day.

Sound familiar? Maybe you’ve built a house. Or maybe you’ve built a data and AI strategy and started to use it. You’ve evangelized the opportunities and experimented with a number of pilots, but now it’s time to determine what makes the cut.