It’s Not Just About AI: Does Your Data Strategy Match Your Ambition?

Recent Snowflake workshops and roundtables have started with the question: “Does your data strategy match your AI ambition?” It certainly sparks customer engagement, but is that the right question to ask? Right now, it seems appropriate with all of the interest — dare I say “hype” — around AI. But it merely reflects the current darling of the tech world, focusing on the technology itself, rather than the ultimate goal. I would argue that the better question is, “Does your data strategy match your organization’s ambition?” Or even, “Does your data and AI strategy match your organization's ambition?” Ultimately, both the data and AI are means to an end.

What does your organization want to achieve? What are your business goals? That’s the starting point for your data strategy. The workshop we’ve conducted with customers and partners follows a simple outline, which starts with business goals. We often hear that AI will be the fuel for growth, but data will be the fuel for AI. If that’s the case, we can also conclude that data is, and likely will continue to be, the fuel for growth and other organizational goals. So the workshop on data strategy follows an appropriate acronym: G-R-O-W.