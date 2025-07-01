Mind the Value Measurement Gap: Measure the Business Impact of AI Investments

Back in December 2024 we recognized value-driven AI and data leaders — those who were building practices to monitor and measure the value that data and AI initiatives have delivered to their organizations. We then sat down with many of them to hear their experiences. What we came away with was the criticality of knowing the value of an AI initiative, the perceived risks of not delivering value and the knowledge that, while challenging, value measurement is doable.

Lessons learned and best practices

As the CDO of a large U.S.-based food distributor noted, “When you execute an AI initiative, you are investing your career in it. It’s where careers are made.” Most executives don’t want to take that risk without the confidence that the project will be a success, and that means ensuring that their AI initiatives are going to deliver a return on the investment. They have to measure it. For some leaders, it’s not always straightforward. Value can be elusive when measuring improved decision-making or productivity gains. Others say, “You’ve got this.” Technology leaders know how to do it; it’s not different from any other tech initiative.