The hardest part of any technology disruption isn’t ideation or experimentation. It’s moving from experimentation to real business value. With the massive hype around generative AI, there is more pressure from boards to implement AI thoughtfully.

At Summit in June, I was joined by Sasha Jory of Hastings Direct and Awinash Sinha of Zoom for a CIO Executive Panel focused on optimizing AI tech investments. Over the last year and a half, there’s been massive pressure for CTOs and CIOs to harness the potential of AI while containing costs and mitigating risk.

“Gen AI is a new wave of technology — but we’ve seen many waves of technology,” Sinha said. “The key part is connecting technology to the best possible contextualized outcome for your business.”

How do you take the buzz around generative AI and apply it to your world in a pragmatic way?

“From a Hastings perspective, we’re not caught up in the hype around using AI to solve every problem in our organization,” Jory said. “We tend to focus on making sure data is in the right place, managed in the right way, and we have the foundation in place to explore that data with any tech we want to use.”



Snowflake approaches gen AI in the same way. We’ve been disciplined about data from the beginning. When we consider the building blocks that contribute to a solid AI strategy, it all starts and ends with your data.