Let’s use the diagram above to help us visualize the problem and the solution.

On the left of the diagram is the landed data, and for simplicity we will track a single business key. We have already processed the first two records into the target satellite table on the right. We received a Monday record, and then a Wednesday record. Because each record’s hashdiff (the record digest we use to compare new against existing records) was the same (“Sydney” on Monday and “Sydney” again on Wednesday), we end up with only the first occurrence of Sydney in the target satellite table. The late-arriving record is the key’s state for Tuesday—its hashdiff differs from the older record of Monday (“Sydney”). Therefore, we must insert that record, and because we have inserted that record the active state of the key is now incorrect.

To recap, our timeline now shows “Brisbane” as the active record when it should be “Sydney” instead:

Monday: Sydney

Sydney Wednesday: Sydney, no need to insert into the satellite table because it is the same as Monday

Sydney, no need to insert into the satellite table because it is the same as Monday Tuesday: Brisbane, a late-arriving record; we must insert but now the timeline is incorrect

Data Vault does have an automation pattern to deal with batch or file-based data that arrives out of sequence. With a little ingenuity we can extend the record tracking satellite artifact to track records for all satellites around a hub or link table.

Extending the record tracking satellite

A single extended record tracking satellite (XTS) will be used to manage out-of-sequence data for each hub and link table. Data Vault’s record tracking satellite (RTS) records hashdiffs for the applied date. We will change that to track the record digest, and extend RTS to include the target satellite table name within XTS itself, denoting which adjacent satellite that hashdiff belongs to.