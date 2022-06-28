Snowflake continues to set the standard for data in the cloud by taking away the need to perform maintenance tasks on your data platform and giving you the freedom to choose your data model methodology for the cloud. A key component of any business is not only the ability to decide on strategic goals but also to execute those goals. The success of the execution is defined by measure, what to measure, and how to measure it. Snowsight is a graphical user interface with the ability to build simple custom dashboards over the measures of your data.

Not only can you build your own dashboards over your Snowflake account metrics, but you can also define dashboards over your own custom test framework. In this blog post, we will do just that: define the automated test framework for Data Vault, and then use the outcome of that framework to build some custom dashboards.

This is part two of the series. Here is the upcoming blog catalogue:

Below is a reminder of the data vault table types: