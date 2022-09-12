Storage in the cloud is cheap, and by using Snowflake’s encrypted, compressed proprietary columnar and row-optimized tables, it is even cheaper. In 2021 Snowflake announced improvements to its data storage compression algorithms that reduced Snowflake’s table storage footprint even further. The cost of storage on disk is a cost Snowflake incurs that is passed on to its customers. This means Snowflake achieves a smaller storage footprint than an equivalent table in another blob store and does not charge you for those savings, but instead passes those savings on to you

Let’s look at data model and object options:

1. Materialized View is a pre-computed data set derived from a query specification and stored for later use. Essentially, underneath a materialized view (MV) is the persistence of micro-partitions clustered in a way to better suit the type of queries that will be executed on that data itself. We’d love to have the current records clustered together so that the query plan references the least number of micro-partitions to answer that query. The problem with a current limitation of MVs is that it does not allow for window functions such as LEAD(), and therefore it’s not possible to infer the current record for a satellite table. Snowflake MVs also do not allow for join conditions and therefore cannot be used with a PIT table.

2. Search Optimization Service (SOS) aims to significantly improve the performance of selective point lookup queries on tables. A point lookup query returns only one or a small number of distinct rows. SOS is like a secondary index when clustering is not a feasible option, but for a small number of records this does not fall into the scope of retrieving millions of current records from a satellite table. In fact, after testing and allowing SOS to build its search access paths, attempting a query to find the current record for a parent entity does not use SOS at all. It is absent from the query profile and therefore SOS is not effective for this type of query.

3. Streams is a change data capture mechanism that places a point-in-time reference (called an offset) as the current transactional version of the object. Although an excellent way of tracking new records in a table, streams have no concept of the table content itself. Once a stream is consumed, the offset moves to the end of the table indicating that all the records since it was last processed are now consumed. (We do have a use for streams in Data Vault as seen in blog post #2, and as we will also see in post #5.)