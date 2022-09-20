Incorrect load; the record with the highest timestamp must represent the current state of the business object

Without a way to pre-condense the records before loading to the target satellite, the model will suffer data integrity issues. In the example above, the staged record with a 9:07 AM timestamp is discarded because it matches the current active record in the target satellite table. However, because of the multiple states in staging, both staged records are compared against the target satellite table, and only one survives the delta check when in fact in this example both should.

To show that we can process the above scenario in one load, let’s imagine five scenarios by loading five business objects to track. For the sake of simplicity we will process two loads but with three records for each business key: an initial load to the target satellite and the delta load.

At 9 AM, all five business objects have the same object state (for simplicity), because this is the first time the business keys have been seen. All five business keys and their associated descriptive attributes will insert records to the target satellite table.

Now, for each business key we will process different scenarios to illustrate how this implementation deals with change deltas.