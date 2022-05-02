Snowflake continues to set the standard for data in the cloud by eliminating the need to perform maintenance tasks on your data platform and giving you the freedom to choose your data model methodology for the cloud. Through this and more posts, we will discuss some Snowflake features you should consider that will enable your Data Vault to scale as dynamically as Snowflake scales.

Over the next few months, we will be publishing additional blog posts covering:

A reminder of the data vault table types: