Over the past six months, partners on Snowflake Marketplace have earned more than $100 million in gross bookings revenue, representing 277% year-over-year growth.1 But the number isn't really what we want to talk about. We want to highlight what these partners are building and why customers are buying these data products — over 1,700 transactions2 in this year alone — as fast as they’re shipped.

This growth happened because real teams — data providers, application builders, AI startups — made bets. They transformed proprietary data into products. They shipped Snowflake Native Apps into production. They built agents that customers actually trust with their real data. Our partners did the hard work. We're proud of them, and honestly, a little in awe.

Agentic AI is transforming the marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace isn't just for data anymore. It's a full-spectrum ecosystem for data, AI apps, agentic products and enterprise SaaS.

Today data consumers rely on SQL, dashboards and pipelines, which continue to drive enormous value. But a new value layer is also emerging. AI agents, copilots and agentic workflows all need trusted context to be useful.

For providers, this is a strategic moment. Make your data and knowledge accessible to AI, with enterprise governance capabilities built in, and you can reach new users, unlock new use cases and build durable stickiness in the age of agents.

As Snowflake becomes the control plane for the agentic enterprise — coordinating agents, enforcing governance and translating intelligence into action — Snowflake Marketplace is where providers make that architecture real. It's the channel to deliver data, models and AI-ready products that are instantly discoverable and consumable by customers and agents across organizational boundaries.