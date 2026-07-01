Over the past six months, partners on Snowflake Marketplace have earned more than $100 million in gross bookings revenue, representing 277% year-over-year growth.1 But the number isn't really what we want to talk about. We want to highlight what these partners are building and why customers are buying these data products — over 1,700 transactions2 in this year alone — as fast as they’re shipped.
This growth happened because real teams — data providers, application builders, AI startups — made bets. They transformed proprietary data into products. They shipped Snowflake Native Apps into production. They built agents that customers actually trust with their real data. Our partners did the hard work. We're proud of them, and honestly, a little in awe.
Agentic AI is transforming the marketplace
Snowflake Marketplace isn't just for data anymore. It's a full-spectrum ecosystem for data, AI apps, agentic products and enterprise SaaS.
Today data consumers rely on SQL, dashboards and pipelines, which continue to drive enormous value. But a new value layer is also emerging. AI agents, copilots and agentic workflows all need trusted context to be useful.
For providers, this is a strategic moment. Make your data and knowledge accessible to AI, with enterprise governance capabilities built in, and you can reach new users, unlock new use cases and build durable stickiness in the age of agents.
As Snowflake becomes the control plane for the agentic enterprise — coordinating agents, enforcing governance and translating intelligence into action — Snowflake Marketplace is where providers make that architecture real. It's the channel to deliver data, models and AI-ready products that are instantly discoverable and consumable by customers and agents across organizational boundaries.
Snowflake Marketplace: Enabling effortless agentic AI offerings for providers
Snowflake makes it simple for providers to turn their data into AI-ready data products. Data listings and data shares can now instantly be transformed into an agent without manual development — automatically generated, reviewed and tested. Providers simply attach the newly generated agent to a data listing or data share, and customers can get a conversational experience on top of their data. They can ask questions in natural language, explore follow-ups and discover new use cases, all without moving data.
Early movers already offering agents on Snowflake Marketplace include Equilar, Crunchbase and Dun & Bradstreet.
"Snowflake Cortex Agents enable Dun & Bradstreet's clients to use natural language to understand and navigate D&B’s vast data assets spanning 640M+ verified business records, 250+ global markets and 613M+ contacts, all within their own data perimeter."
Elizabeth Barrette
An ecosystem, not a channel
Agents are the AI frontier, but the breadth of what's being built and monetized on Snowflake Marketplace keeps expanding.
Snowflake Native Apps: These are designed to run inside the customer’s data environment, securely with no data movement. For example, Sema4.ai’s Enterprise AI Agent Platform enables you to build, run and manage data-driven AI agents seamlessly in your Snowflake account. Penguin AI’s healthcare-focused generative AI platform deploys “digital workers,” running natively within Snowflake to automate complex payer and provider workflows such as prior authorization, HCC coding and more.
Connected apps: With connected apps, the app logic may reside externally but it operates on data inside the customer’s environment. For example, Sigma’s app provides a spreadsheet interface, SQL and Python editors, visual builders and native AI to help teams turn live data into interactive applications, analysis, reports and embedded experiences without special training. dbt Labs' app delivers the dbt platform as a managed service. This enables teams to build, test and deploy AI-ready data pipelines faster with built-in security, governance, automation, collaboration, an exceptional developer experience and a purpose-built AI agent for analytics engineers.
Data: Data is where we started. Companies like S&P Global, FactSet and Nasdaq are just a few of the many providers sharing third-party data sets with customers via Snowflake Marketplace. More than 42% of Snowflake customers have one or more stable edges,3 which are connections between providers and consumers that represent deep relationships, not one-time transactions.
Why Snowflake Marketplace is different
Reduced data movement: Consumers access data in place, with governance and security capabilities and freshness built in from Day 1.
Publish once, distribute everywhere: Snowflake offers cross-cloud replication across AWS, Azure and GCP.
Enterprise trust by default: Role-based access control (RBAC) and encryption capabilities are built in, not bolted on.
One stop shop for distinct offerings: Get data, Snowflake Native Apps, connected apps, Cortex Knowledge Extensions, semantic views and agents all in one central location.
"[Snowflake] Marketplace is not just a procurement channel. Connected to a live pipeline, it shortens time to production and makes it easier for enterprises to scale AI with the technologies they already trust."
Taye Mohler
Here’s the takeaway: Snowflake Marketplace isn’t a single channel. It’s an ecosystem where customers can find, procure and enable their end-to-end AI use cases, going from trusted datasets, agents and entire applications, all under one bill and one governance model.
What’s coming next
We want to make it simple for Snowflake partners and customers to get value from our ecosystem immediately.
Snowflake Marketplace is where data, AI and trusted partners converge inside a single governed perimeter. Our partners built the first $100 million; we’re now working on improving our customers’ ability to discover their solutions, tightening partner connectivity with our field, and further accelerating their partner AI capabilities to smooth the path to success.
Get started on Snowflake Marketplace today at https://app.snowflake.com/marketplace
Forward-looking statements: This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.
1 Based on gross revenue earned by Snowflake Marketplace providers, as measured by Snowflake's internal Marketplace transaction records for the period January 1, 2026 through June 16, 2026. Gross revenue represents total amounts paid by consumers to providers through Snowflake Marketplace and does not represent Snowflake's own revenue figures.
2 Based on internal Snowflake data between January 2026 and June 2026.
3 Source: Snowflake Investor Presentation, First Quarter Fiscal 2027.