Multi-table INSERT will lead to model integrity issues.

Integrity is lost! Why did it happen?

There are essentially two problems with using a multi-table INSERT to highlight here:

1. Record condensing

Data is profiled and modeled to a specific target table grain. Our example identified a relationship between two key columns that represent a linking of cards, and since both are essentially card numbers, they will be loaded to the same hub: hub_account (Hub1). A third relationship exists and that is with the customer—those keys are loaded to hub_customer (Hub2). We also applied some satellite splitting because not all the content is about the related cards. Since this is coming from a single staged file, the content used as a base for a multi-table INSERT statement must use a single SELECT statement over this data. A single SELECT DISTINCT does not distinguish which portions of the same file to apply this rule to; it applies to all card numbers in the relationship in that staged content and therefore why the hub-satellite content is not deduped.

2. Multi-table INSERT threads are executed in parallel

This means if we were loading to the same hub table at the same time, each thread executing the same load condition is not aware of the other thread’s execution condition, even if it’s coming from the same SQL statement.

Remember, Snowflake uses a READ COMMITTED transaction isolation level, and therefore an INSERT statement does not lock the target table for inserts, and each executing thread will see the table without the other thread’s uncommitted statements. In other words, the parallel execution of the multiple threads in a multi-table INSERT sees the same target table state, with each thread unaware that another thread is attempting to load to the same target table with the same load conditions, and with potentially overlapping content.