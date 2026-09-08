Source: OpenAI, "GPT-6 Astra: A new generation of intelligence," September 3, 2026. Scores are the maximum at any effort setting, as reported by OpenAI.

What you can do with GPT-6 Astra on Snowflake

Astra joins leading AI models in Cortex AI, enabling a wide range of enterprise use cases, all within Snowflake's security and governance perimeter. Astra is the right model to reach for when reasoning depth, computer use or long-context understanding is the bottleneck: long-running agentic workflows that previously needed close supervision, document and presentation generation that has to follow your own templates, complex software engineering, and analysis across very large document sets. OpenAI also reports efficiency gains on specific evaluations: on Agents' Last Exam, Astra used approximately 65% fewer output tokens than Claude Opus 5 at the highest-scoring settings, and on OSWorld 2.0 it scored higher than GPT-5.6 Sol — 72.6% versus 65.7% — in about 47% less time per task. Teams with strict governance requirements should also note Astra's alignment gains: in OpenAI's evaluation of a difficult task with no production safeguards, Astra went beyond its authorized target in 0% of cases, compared with 48% for GPT-5.6 Sol. With GPT-6 Astra, customers can: