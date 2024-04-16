How Marketers Can Enter the First-Party Data Era with Confidence

Marketers everywhere are anxious about what fortune the cookieless future holds — but I think we should embrace what will be a refreshing change.

The fear is that we will have to reinvent how we target and have an even harder time measuring engagement. Neither is true if we use the deprecation of third-party cookies and subsequent shift to first-party data as a positive forcing factor. The urgency around generative AI demands focus on first-party data anyway, and regulatory environments are tightening — GDPR violations alone cost companies nearly 2.1 billion euros in 2023, a record high in fines. Third-party cookies are a crutch, an educated guess at best. In their place, we’ll have the authenticated and consented identifier — an ID that’s verifiably known through data such as email addresses or their verified location.

Because this is the year that Google finally introduced Tracking Protection, rendering third-party cookies restricted by default for some users, marketers must focus on centralizing their customer and marketing data as never before. Specifically, a crucial goal must be to unify all your disparate sources of customer data in order to establish the elusive 360-degree view of the customer. As I’ve said before, customer 360 is where the abstract idea of AI optimization becomes very real; it will not only replace the cookie but also let us better engage with prospects through the channels they prefer and with the offers they want — all while respecting their privacy preferences.

For marketers at Slack, siloed data made it nearly impossible to keep track of subscriber preferences. By wrangling its data sources in Snowflake, the company improved its consent management and got in touch with the right people at the right time.

The more than 13,000 martech solutions worldwide are enough to leave any marketer’s head spinning. At the Marketing Data Cloud Forum, I moderated a conversation with Jason Davis, Co-Founder and CEO at Simon Data; Jay Goebel, General Manager of Data and Identity Partnerships at The Trade Desk; and Kathryn Murphy, SVP of Product and Design at Twilio. We talked about how it is essential to have the right marketing data stack — where marketers have free reign to choose from an open ecosystem of martech and adtech solutions, and there’s interoperability across those tools so that you can use your data effectively. Many martech solutions try to make life easier but end up creating lots of noise and governance concerns instead.

“There’s a lack of clarity around what tool does what and what data goes where. When we think about how to orient ourselves, it’s about making sure there’s a singular view of the data, which is governed, controlled and monitored,” Davis said. Achieving that view improves visibility and accessibility, so teams aren’t managing 35 independent marketing applications.

“There are different starting lines,” Murphy said. “Some people come very sophisticated. As Snowflake customers, they’ve got great data from across their channels that they can use to inform campaigns.” Others are just starting to build that single source of truth, and it can be overwhelming. The panel’s advice? Take it one step at a time. Start with a single use case and build up from there.