Snowflake Launches Cortex AI Gateway and Advanced AI Security at Black Hat 2026

AI security concerns have surged from 17% in 2024 to 48% in 2026 according to The Linux Foundation’s 2026 State of Tech Talent Report — a critical shift given that while 97% of organizations are committed to implementing AI, 57% face a significant capacity gap in security and risk management. By combining data access, system execution and data movement into a single profile, autonomous agents have been dramatically expanding the enterprise attack surface. A patchwork of application-layer fixes and legacy monitoring tools is no longer enough. To safely scale enterprise AI, security must be built directly into the data and control planes.

At Black Hat 2026, Snowflake is delivering that foundation and announcing Cortex AI Gateway and major production-ready AI security advancements.

Agent interoperability layer: Extending Snowflake governance with Cortex AI Gateway

With the rapid rise of autonomous agents, teams are quickly leveraging standards like MCP to connect LLMs to databases, internal tools and SaaS environments. However, decentralized adoption creates unmanaged sprawl, fractured user experiences and severe security liabilities, leaving organizations vulnerable to unvetted servers, tool hijacking and data exfiltration. As enterprises scale autonomous agents across models, tools and platforms, they're running into a hard problem: fragmented access, no visibility into what agents are doing and AI costs spiraling out of control.

By integrating Natoma — a centralized MCP gateway that enforces identity, policy and audit at the tool-call level — into the Snowflake ecosystem, the Cortex AI Gateway is the connective layer for all trusted agent activity. It enables enterprises to realize new levels of governed agent interoperability, while giving enterprises visibility and control over AI consumption costs.

Cortex AI Gateway governs how AI agents — both first-party tools (like Snowflake CoCo and CoWork) and third-party ecosystems (such as Amazon Bedrock, Azure AI Foundry, ChatGPT, Claude Code, Cursor, custom LangChain or LlamaIndex apps, and others) — access models, data, MCP servers and enterprise tools. Enterprises can govern MCP tool usage with Tools by Cortex AI Gateway through a centralized gateway, giving teams control and visibility into who requested the action, what permissions they have and whether the action is allowed.